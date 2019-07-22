Global Dance Festival — one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year — took place on July 19 and July 20 at the Broncos Stadium in Denver. The parking lot of the stadium was transformed into a fantasy festival wonderland with multiple stages, carnival rides, food trucks and larger-than-life art. Though day two experienced unforeseen weather complications, it still did make a splash. Nonetheless, the fashion was as extraordinary as ever. Festival goers opted to wear their most outlandish outfits, most of which were complete with conspicuous and noteworthy details. Here are some of our top picks from this year.

All photography by Lauren Magin.