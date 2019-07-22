Global Dance Festival — one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year — took place on July 19 and July 20 at the Broncos Stadium in Denver. The parking lot of the stadium was transformed into a fantasy festival wonderland with multiple stages, carnival rides, food trucks and larger-than-life art. Though day two experienced unforeseen weather complications, it still did make a splash. Nonetheless, the fashion was as extraordinary as ever. Festival goers opted to wear their most outlandish outfits, most of which were complete with conspicuous and noteworthy details. Here are some of our top picks from this year.
Emily Fischer sported an orange and pink themed two-piece set featuring a flower bra top and glitter mini skirt gifted to her by her “rave mom.”
Dreams went bold with a green and blue sequin bodysuit from Shop Easy Tiger.
From the right: Arturo, Drew Deutsch and Gabriel matched as a trio in Amazon leopard unitards.
Kaniesa Shields and Corrie Sudbury rocked outfits custom made by Corrie herself.
Adrianna Clemenhagen rocked crimped hair and a large sequin blue and purple skirt from Dollskill.
Matching her hair to her fishnets, Paige Acker wore a full fit from iHeartRaves.
Gabrielle sported a colorful and completely handmade look.
Connor Kiegantiofordmcclelland dressed in a matching plaid set from Asos and Abigail Setzkorn wore an iHeartRaves outfit paired with pink boots from DollsKill.
Isaac Sapp led his crowd with futuristic sunglasses, a bejeweled body chain, a black vinyl fanny pack and black harem pants. Pictured with entertainers from the festival.
Jake Xaymongkhonh sported a thoroughly detailed outfit with a beaded mask, thrifted shirt, Louis Vuitton chain, Pacsun jeans and Vans. Megan Sounakagn sported a full look from Rave After Rave.
Aryawna Stubbs coordinated her pink braids with the pink lacing on her holographic bodysuit.
Taylor Nielsen kept it sporty and cute in a pink satin corset top from Dollskill, utility pants from Target and Nike Airforces.
Josh Sischo thrifted his outfit from Goodwill.
Sara Eigsti looked festival ready in her hot pink two pieces set from Dollskill.
Baobai Vang wore a rainbow outfit which included a Pretty Little Thing top, Laura’s Boutique bottoms and Target shoes
Christian Rhea looked free in his leopard-printed Zara top, Pacsun jeans and Vans. Adam Rhea kept it simple in an H&M and Goodwill outfit.
Cecilia Cob and Abraham Sanchez came as a duo with handmade jellyfish festival poles. Cob wore merch from the festival while Sanchez sported a look from Asos.
Kyana King perfected festival cowboy chic with an entire outfit from Amazon.
Alex Scarola rocked a pink leopard scarf top from Forever 21, Pacsun shorts and Doc Martens.
All photography by Lauren Magin.
Leave a Reply