16 Summer Concert Series to Get Your Live Music Fix

Summer is in full swing and that calls for outdoor concerts and cold beverages. As we bask in the light of the return of live shows, 303 Magazine has compiled a steady stream of summer concert series to check out before the seasons change. Fill up your weekly calendar with live music from all around Denver and its surrounding areas.

Downtown Denver

B-Side Music Fridays

When: Fridays, July thru August

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: Starting at $25 for non-members, tickets can be purchased here

The Lowdown: B-Side Music Fridays are back in person after being broadcast virtually in 2020. Each Friday of the summer, the MCA rooftop deck transforms into an intimate viewing experience for some of Denver’s talented indie bands. Relax and enjoy a beverage while soaking up the music with a view.

Riverfront Park Summer Sessions

When: Select Thursdays, July— September

Where: Commons Park, 15th St. & Little Raven St., Denver, CO 80202

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Select Thursdays this summer wander on over to the old steel bridge at Commons Park for food trucks, booze, and live music. Hosted by Two Parts, the Riverfront Summer Sessions is free to enter. Check out the lineup and more here.

RiNo / Five Points

Lost City Live

When: Fridays and Saturdays, throughout the summer

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct. Denver, CO, 80216

Cost: $12. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lowdown: Lost City continues onward into the summer curating a lineup of local heavy hitters every Friday and Saturday while the weather is permitting. Lost City’s programming goes to support the needs of marginalized communities, providing a safe space for cultural exchange. Check out the full lineup here.

Gin and Jazz

When: Thursdays, June 3— August 26

Where: The Rainbow Alley behind Tracks Night Club, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Gin and Jazz returns to Five Points to celebrate the rich legacy of the ‘Harlem of the West’ jazz scene. Each Thursday of the summer, notable local jazz musicians fill the rainbow alley behind Tracks nightclub with performances to both educate and inspire.

Capitol Hill

Evenings al Fresco

When: Select Mondays & Wednesdays, June —August

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street Denver, CO 80206

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nestled within the Denver Botanic Gardens, Evenings al Fresco provides its audience with refreshing live shows. The series offers a lineup of talented local musicians in partnership with Swallow Hill Music. Check out the lineup here.

City Park Jazz

When: Sundays, June 13 thru August 8

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For nine special Sunday evenings this summer, head over to City Park to catch some sweet jazzy tunes, in rain or shine. Food trucks offering a variety of food fare are stationed around the park, just bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the jazz. Check out the lineup here.

Music From Where the Sidewalk Ends

When: Every Thursday, July 8 thru July 29

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: On the south side porch of the History Colorado Center, concertgoers can explore various styles of music like funk, Latin pop, and hip-hop each Thursday in July. Fo For the occasion, museum hours will be extended to 8 p.m. for visitors. Check out the lineup here.

West Colfax

Mile High Music Series

When: Select Thursdays & Fridays, June thru September

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Music Series is bringing live music, food specialties and community support to the Colfax area. Local musical performances and food vendors offer a uniquely Denver experience to attendees, and a portion of the ticket proceeds go to local non-profits. Check out the lineup here.

Arvada

Front Porch Series

When: Wednesdays, July thru September

Where: Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wednesdays on the front plaza of the Arvada Center attendees get the chance to hear a variety of local Colorado musicians in the cool summer evening.

Cherry Creek

Shady Grove Picnic Series

When: Select dates, June 3 to August 26

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S Forest St, Denver, CO 80246

Cost: Price varies, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shady Grove Picnic Series has returned to Denver’s Four Mile Historic Park this summer. Grab a lawn chair and bring a picnic for some blues, rock, and folk-inspired performances.

Wash Park / DU

Levitt Pavilion Free Summer Concert Series

When: Select dates, July thru October

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W Florida Ave, Denver, CO 80223

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Rain or shine, lawn chair or blanket in hand, the Levitt Pavillion outdoor venue offers a variety of free musical performances not-to-be-missed. You can reserve your spot at the door for shows that haven’t reached capacity but reserve a ticket in advance to secure your spot. RSVP and check the lineup here.

Greater Denver Area

Marjorie Park Summer Concerts

When: Select dates, July thru August

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S Fiddlers Green Cir, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Cost: Price varies, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a picnic & concert in the redesigned Marjorie Park, the Museum of Outdoor Art’s newly reopened sculpture garden. General admission tickets start at $20 and include a drink ticket.

Funkin’ on the Beach & Live! At the Lake

When: Thursdays & Fridays, July 1 to August 26

Where: Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out on the beach to local sound and tribute bands of some of your favorite artists at Pelican Bay, Denver’s only beachside venue. Not to mention, attendees can indulge in barbecue and soul food provided by Pit Stop and drinks at the cash bar.

Live at the Gardens Summer Concert Series

When: Select Saturdays & Sundays, June thru August

Where: The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Cost: Price varies, get tickets here

The Lowdown: From Greensky Bluegrass’ Paul Hoffman to jazz legend Herbie Hancock, The Gardens at Spring Creek has lined up a fierce group of live performances to fill your summer calendar. Live shows take place at Everitt Pavilion, the outdoor venue of the Fort Collins community botanic gardens.

Bands on the Bricks

When: Wednesdays, July 21 — August 11

Where: Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Bands on the Bricks has been a summer staple for anyone in and around Boulder for 25 years. The hosts of the Pearl Street Mall event are thrilled to bring the bands and the booze back to the street, with precautions taken to maximize safety. Check out the lineup here.

Summer on the Streets Art Walk

When: Saturdays, July 3—August 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When: Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Summer on the Streets Mini Arts Festival is returning each Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., bringing pop-up concerts and art to the streets and alleyways of Downton Longmont. Check here for more information.