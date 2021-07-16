16 Summer Concert Series to Get Your Live Music Fix

Summer is in full swing and that calls for outdoor concerts and cold beverages. As we bask in the light of the return of live shows, 303 Magazine has compiled a steady stream of summer concert series to check out before the seasons change. Fill up your weekly calendar with live music from all around Denver and its surrounding areas.
Downtown Denver
B-Side Music Fridays
When: Fridays, July thru August
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St, Denver, CO 80202
Cost: Starting at $25 for non-members, tickets can be purchased here
The Lowdown: B-Side Music Fridays are back in person after being broadcast virtually in 2020. Each Friday of the summer, the MCA rooftop deck transforms into an intimate viewing experience for some of Denver’s talented indie bands. Relax and enjoy a beverage while soaking up the music with a view.
Riverfront Park Summer Sessions
When: Select Thursdays, July— September
Where: Commons Park, 15th St. & Little Raven St., Denver, CO 80202
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Select Thursdays this summer wander on over to the old steel bridge at Commons Park for food trucks, booze, and live music. Hosted by Two Parts, the Riverfront Summer Sessions is free to enter. Check out the lineup and more here.
RiNo / Five Points
Lost City Live
When: Fridays and Saturdays, throughout the summer
Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct. Denver, CO, 80216
Cost: $12. Tickets can be purchased here.
The Lowdown: Lost City continues onward into the summer curating a lineup of local heavy hitters every Friday and Saturday while the weather is permitting. Lost City’s programming goes to support the needs of marginalized communities, providing a safe space for cultural exchange. Check out the full lineup here.
Gin and Jazz
When: Thursdays, June 3— August 26
Where: The Rainbow Alley behind Tracks Night Club, 3500 Walnut St., Denver
Cost: $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Gin and Jazz returns to Five Points to celebrate the rich legacy of the ‘Harlem of the West’ jazz scene. Each Thursday of the summer, notable local jazz musicians fill the rainbow alley behind Tracks nightclub with performances to both educate and inspire.
Capitol Hill
Evenings al Fresco
When: Select Mondays & Wednesdays, June —August
Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street Denver, CO 80206
Cost: $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Nestled within the Denver Botanic Gardens, Evenings al Fresco provides its audience with refreshing live shows. The series offers a lineup of talented local musicians in partnership with Swallow Hill Music. Check out the lineup here.
City Park Jazz
When: Sundays, June 13 thru August 8
Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: For nine special Sunday evenings this summer, head over to City Park to catch some sweet jazzy tunes, in rain or shine. Food trucks offering a variety of food fare are stationed around the park, just bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the jazz. Check out the lineup here.
Music From Where the Sidewalk Ends
When: Every Thursday, July 8 thru July 29
Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: On the south side porch of the History Colorado Center, concertgoers can explore various styles of music like funk, Latin pop, and hip-hop each Thursday in July. Fo For the occasion, museum hours will be extended to 8 p.m. for visitors. Check out the lineup here.
West Colfax
Mile High Music Series
When: Select Thursdays & Fridays, June thru September
Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Cost: $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Mile High Music Series is bringing live music, food specialties and community support to the Colfax area. Local musical performances and food vendors offer a uniquely Denver experience to attendees, and a portion of the ticket proceeds go to local non-profits. Check out the lineup here.
Arvada
Front Porch Series
When: Wednesdays, July thru September
Where: Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003
Cost: $25 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Wednesdays on the front plaza of the Arvada Center attendees get the chance to hear a variety of local Colorado musicians in the cool summer evening.
Cherry Creek
Shady Grove Picnic Series
When: Select dates, June 3 to August 26
Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S Forest St, Denver, CO 80246
Cost: Price varies, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Shady Grove Picnic Series has returned to Denver’s Four Mile Historic Park this summer. Grab a lawn chair and bring a picnic for some blues, rock, and folk-inspired performances.
Wash Park / DU
Levitt Pavilion Free Summer Concert Series
When: Select dates, July thru October
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W Florida Ave, Denver, CO 80223
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Rain or shine, lawn chair or blanket in hand, the Levitt Pavillion outdoor venue offers a variety of free musical performances not-to-be-missed. You can reserve your spot at the door for shows that haven’t reached capacity but reserve a ticket in advance to secure your spot. RSVP and check the lineup here.
Greater Denver Area
Marjorie Park Summer Concerts
When: Select dates, July thru August
Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S Fiddlers Green Cir, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Cost: Price varies, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Enjoy a picnic & concert in the redesigned Marjorie Park, the Museum of Outdoor Art’s newly reopened sculpture garden. General admission tickets start at $20 and include a drink ticket.
Funkin’ on the Beach & Live! At the Lake
When: Thursdays & Fridays, July 1 to August 26
Where: Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Rock out on the beach to local sound and tribute bands of some of your favorite artists at Pelican Bay, Denver’s only beachside venue. Not to mention, attendees can indulge in barbecue and soul food provided by Pit Stop and drinks at the cash bar.
Live at the Gardens Summer Concert Series
When: Select Saturdays & Sundays, June thru August
Where: The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Cost: Price varies, get tickets here
The Lowdown: From Greensky Bluegrass’ Paul Hoffman to jazz legend Herbie Hancock, The Gardens at Spring Creek has lined up a fierce group of live performances to fill your summer calendar. Live shows take place at Everitt Pavilion, the outdoor venue of the Fort Collins community botanic gardens.
Bands on the Bricks
When: Wednesdays, July 21 — August 11
Where: Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Bands on the Bricks has been a summer staple for anyone in and around Boulder for 25 years. The hosts of the Pearl Street Mall event are thrilled to bring the bands and the booze back to the street, with precautions taken to maximize safety. Check out the lineup here.
Summer on the Streets Art Walk
When: Saturdays, July 3—August 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
When: Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: The Summer on the Streets Mini Arts Festival is returning each Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., bringing pop-up concerts and art to the streets and alleyways of Downton Longmont. Check here for more information.