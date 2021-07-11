11 Colorado Podcasts to Add to Your Listening Queue

As podcasting continues to gain popularity as everyone’s favorite way to consume news, stories and entertainment, Colorado has been producing some of the best shows out there. Check out these selections for a wide range of topics, coverage and journalism:

Back From Broken

Produced by: Colorado Public Radio

The Lowdown: Hosted by Vic Vela, Back from Broken is a show that tells stories of recovery. The podcast’s guests have been affected by a wide range of struggles, including addiction, depression and religious oppression. Vela shares his own story of addiction and facilitates conversations on what it takes to “recover from the biggest challenge of your life.” He’s even featured high-profile guests like The Lumineers and Hunter Biden. New episodes come out every other Friday.

With(in)

Produced by: DU Prison Arts Initiative and Colorado Department of Corrections

The Lowdown: With(in) is recorded from inside the Denver Complex Correctional Facility and tells the stories of currently incarcerated individuals. While their most recent episodes focus on the concept of dying in prison, they’ve also interviewed both survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and people who’ve attempted to escape incarceration, among others. Produced in partnership with the DU Prison Arts Initiative, the podcast also discusses arts practices in prison and prison system models and concerns.

Systemic

Produced by: Colorado Public Radio

The Lowdown: Systemic explores the ever-relevant topic of police reform. Hosted by Jo Erickson, the show follows Black Americans working to create change, including lawyers, politicians, and even Black police officers. The podcast was produced last summer, during the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. This is a four-part series that premiered May 19th of this year.

City Cast Denver

Produced by: City Cast

The Lowdown: City Cast produces podcasts in Chicago and Denver – the Denver edition features news stories, discussions on public issues, conversations with local business owners and other notable topics. Hosted by Denver local Bree Davies, City Cast Denver is released five days a week, with each episode lasting about 15 minutes.

On Something

Produced by: Colorado Public Radio

The Lowdown: On Something discusses the legalization of cannabis through cultural, political, financial and legal lenses. Its new third season, subtitled “Fair Shake: The Pitfalls on the Path to Social Equity,” explores the issues of inclusion and fairness within the industry. The hosts focus especially on how marijuana legalization intersects with immigration, healthcare, the LGBTQ community and other social issues. The podcast is hosted by Ann Marie Awad, one of CPR’s award-winning reporters, and features interviews with individuals involved with legal recreational cannabis. A trailer for season 3 was released on April 20.

The Daily Sun-Up

Produced by: The Colorado Sun

The Lowdown: The Daily Sun-Up is a concise daily dose of Colorado news headlines, released Monday through Friday. Each episode goes into one of Colorado Sun’s top news stories, followed by an overview of notable things going on within the state. Recent topics include housing crises, voting regulations and concerns over the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant.

Colorado Matters

Produced by: Colorado Public Radio

The Lowdown: Colorado Matters is a daily interview show focusing on topics affecting the state and its residents. Hosted by Ryan Warner and Avery Lill, the show is released Sunday through Friday. Recently broached subjects include healthcare plans, COVID-19 survivors and Juneteenth celebrations.

Colorado Cold Case

Produced by: The Colorado Springs Gazette

The Lowdown: Following the format of an addictive true-crime podcast, Colorado Cold Case investigates various infamously unsolved murders that occurred in Colorado Springs. Its fourth and newest season explores “The Lonely Hearts Murders” of a woman and her two children on Valentine’s Day in 1985. Perfect for anyone in the mood for a thrilling mystery, this podcast is hosted by Lance Benzel and Olivia Prentzel.

Purplish

Produced by: Colorado Public Radio

The Lowdown: Purplish focuses on Colorado politics, and Back from Broken host Vic Vela describes it as a “must-listen during the legislative session.” Every Friday morning, public affairs reporters Bente Birkeland and Andrew Kenney dive into updates from the capitol and create an easy-to-follow record of the latest goings-on, including conversations on tax code, systemic racism and immigration. The name is inspired by the blending of red and blue, representing viewpoints from both sides of the aisle.

The Confessional

Produced by: The Moth

The Lowdown: The Confessional is hosted by Nadia Bolz-Weber, a three-time New York Times bestselling author, recovering alcoholic and pastor in Denver. She’s also the founder of House for All Sinners and Saints, a group working to blend Christianity with a progressive, “social justice-oriented, queer-inclusive” viewpoint. In each episode, Bolz-Weber interviews people who share stories of their lowest point and how they got there. Interviewees include professional soccer player Abby Wombach and Sarah Edmonson, a former member of NXIVM.

The Bright Lights of Denver

Produced by: Off-Center; Denver Center for Performing Arts

The Lowdown: In a break from the investigative, interview-based format of most podcasts, The Bright Lights of Denver is a fictional series that includes an optional scavenger hunt around Denver. The story is told in four parts and follows the stories of Ryan, Preston and Taylor — who each have their own fabricated Instagram accounts. Along with listening to the podcast and following the made-up characters on social media, interested Denverites can also follow the show on Instagram and search around town for the accompanying QR codes and clues.