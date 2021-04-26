This Week in Concerts – Kaytranada, Many Mountains, Prophet and More

There’s more good news this week in concerts. Following the reopening of Red Rocks, Levitt Pavilion announced the return of its free summer concert series last week. The nonprofit venue is hosting its first concert May 14 with limited seating — but until then, there’s plenty more shows to watch. Enjoy traditional Japanese music fused with jazz at Dazzle or showcase your own musical talent at Roxy’s Broadway, The Venue or Herman’s Hideaway. Stay up to date for all your Mile High concerts at 303 Magazine and 303 Music.

The Black Box

4/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Zook, Okyn, Yogamuffin and more

4/29 – Lysergia Art Collective Takeover: Rhizomorphic, Shapesift, Mufunka and more

4/29 – Sorted Takeover: Terry Donovan, Gila, Newnumbertwo and more

4/30 – LoFi Og Bass Set: Smith., Wriza (early show)

4/30 – HiFi Future Bass Set: Smith., Wriza (late show)

4/30 – Sektah & Friends: Sektah, Waylo, Zapato and more (evening show)

4/30 – LoFi Og Bass Set: Smith., Wriza (early stream)

4/30 – HiFi Future Bass Set: Smith., Wriza (late stream)

5/1 – Premiere: Prophet (early)

5/1 – Sin7 & Friends: Juss B, Xakra, Ghast and more (evening)

5/1 – Premiere: Prophet (late)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/30 – Shlump (early)

5/1 – Easy Baked, Tsimba (early)

5/1 – Easy Baked, Tsimba (late)

Dazzle

4/27 – The Shaman Sextet

4/28 – “Benny” Bloom, Eric Imbrosciano, Taylor Scott and more

4/29 – Daniella Katzir, Gabriel Mervine

4/29 – Daniella Katzir, Gabriel Mervine (livestream)

4/30 – International Jazz Day: Traditional Japanese and Jazz Music (early)

4/30 – International Jazz Day: Traditional Japanese and Jazz Music (late)

Globe Hall

4/30 – Luna Shade (early)

4/30 – Luna Shade (late)

5/1 – Autonomix (early)

Goosetown Tavern

4/30 – Brent Brownie and Friends (early)

4/30 – Bear and The Beasts, Maya Bennet (late)

5/1 – Lobo Hombre, Azafran, Duran

Herb’s Hideout

4/26 – Vlad Girshevich

Herman’s Hideaway

4/28 – Tha L.O.C, Purple A$h, YBG Beezy and more

4/29 – Open Mic

5/1 – Crystaleyez, Shanghai Metro Temple, Shelvis & Roustabouts and more

5/2 – Season Breakers, Next One Up, Interstellar Medium and more

Larimer Lounge

4/29 – Danno Simpson, Derek Dames Ohl (early)

4/29 – Danno Simpson, Derek Dames Ohl (late)

5/2 – Honey Blazer

Lost City

4/30 – Austin Carrol & The Better Neighbors, A. Greene

5/1 – Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose Stringband, Emma Rose

Lost Lake

4/29 – Undissassembled, Kurt & The Jerks (early)

4/30 – The Disco Dad Dance: Lando Burch, Fred Fancy (early)

4/30 – The Disco Dad Dance: Lando Burch, Fred Fancy (late)

5/1 – Stone Riot (early)

5/1 – Stone Riot (late)

Nocturne

4/28 – Matt Fuller

4/29 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

4/30 – Ben Markley Quintet

5/1 – The Briana Harris Quintet

5/2 – Matt Smiley Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

4/29 – Sturtz

4/30 – Many Mountains

The Oriental Theater

4/29 – Black Dots, Dead Key, Good Family

5/1 – KISS Tribute:KISSm

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/29 – Trevor Hall

4/30 – Trevor Hall

5/1 – KAYTRANADA

5/2 – KAYTRANADA

Roxy Broadway

4/27 – Open Mic

4/28 – Many Mountains

4/29 – ThreadBarons

4/30 – Red Sage, Derek Dames Ohl

5/1 – Steve Cervantes (morning show)

5/1 – Lauren Frihauf, Ben Suyat (evening)

5/1 – Addie Tonic (late)

5/2 – DJ Erin Stereo

The Venue

4/28 – Open Mic

4/30 – Paradise Theater, El Loco Fandango, Chance

5/1 – Nordic Daughter, Folk Hogan

Your Mom’s House

4/29 – Swayknee, Slasha, NVTIV and more

4/30 – The Sponges, Butl3r (early)

4/30 – The Sponges, Deezy Le Funk (late)

5/1 – The Sponges, VC (early)

5/1 – The Sponges, Forrest Pump (late)

5/2 – Zachary Booth, Kyle Szlay, Jeffrey Dallet and more