This Week in Concerts – Zealot, Charlie Fox, MicroGrass and More

This week in concerts, you can watch Charlie Fox at Dazzle or Gabriel Mervine at Nocturne — after all, it is National Jazz Appreciation Month. Grab a friend and a mask, reserve a table and raise your cocktail glass to jazz. In the spirit of the genre, introduce a little spontaneity to your life. Take off those sweatpants you’ve been wearing for two weeks, throw on a suit jacket and retrain yourself in the art of socialization.
The Black Box
4/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: DMVU, Safire, RETNUH and more
4/6 – Producer Showcase: Mr. Lang, GHAST, Bass Temple, Sunfeathr
4/8 – Lo Takeover: Beak Nasty, Pheel. B2B Dis1, Psionic, Lo B2B
4/8 – Sub.mission 14 Year Anniversary: Caustik B2B CurlyOnE B2B Subliminal and more
4/9 – Space Wizard, Tape B
4/9 – Space Wizard, Synthe
4/9 – BPREC Takeover: Critz, Minxx, Codakolor, Astro Grimm
4/10 – Sub.mission Takeover: Kll Smth, Duffrey, Kromuh, A Hundred Drums and more
4/10 – Locals In The Lounge: DETØX, dwnsth., Prana, Meska
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/8 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)
4/8 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)
4/9 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)
4/9 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)
4/10 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)
4/10 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)
4/11 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)
4/11 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)
Dazzle
4/8 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine
4/8 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine (livestream)
4/8 – The Orcastrator
4/9 – Charlie Fox
4/10 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars
4/10 – El Javi
4/10 – The Skinny
Herman’s Hideaway
4/7 – Micrograss, Westrock
4/8 – Miliano Misfit, Shyne TheGoddezz, Major Leek, and more
4/9 – Danilo Santoy
4/10 – Bound By Years, Bodies We’ve Buried, Luster and more
4/11 – Igor &The Red Elvises (early)
4/11 – Grey Sky Falls, Crotalus, Humanity and more
Larimer Lounge
4/8 – Single Release: Zealot (early)
4/8 – Single Release: Zealot (late)
4/11 – Jackson Harkness
Nocturne
4/7 – Matt Fuller
4/8 – Andrew Vogt Quartet
4/9 – Gabriel Mervine, Greg Gisbert
4/10 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet
4/11 – Vlad Girshevich Trio
Number Thirty Eight
4/9 – Unannounced
The Oriental Theater
4/8 – Red Stinger
4/9 – In The Whale
4/10 – Shovelhead 66
4/11 – Performance High Showcase: Rogue Pandas, Sri Bangaru, Keara Burch and more
Roxy Broadway
4/6 – Open Mic
4/7 – Stoyer
4/8 – David Lawrence
4/9 – Luke Lively
4/10 – Jesh Yancy & The High Hopes
4/11 – Tyler Snow of Weird Touch
The Soiled Dove
4/11 – Jim Dalton & Jeremy Lawton
Swallow Hill Music
4/8 – Tom Paxton & The DonJuans
The Venue
4/7 – Open Stage
4/9 – Velka Kurva, The Quits, Prison City Brigade and more
4/10 – Carnal Contempt, Ash To Dust, Dedwin, Chance
Your Mom’s House
4/6 – Open Jam
4/8 – SHVR!KN, Ashtrology, Twopercent and more
4/9 – Tunic, Ellis Delta, Chawktaw and more
4/10 – Rest In Pierce, T4BZ, SWaZ and more (early)
4/10 – Rest In Pierce, Frostbyte, Elctrx and more (late)
4/11 – Zepp11 (early)
4/11 – Zep11 (late)