This Week in Concerts – Zealot, Charlie Fox, MicroGrass and More

This week in concerts, you can watch Charlie Fox at Dazzle or Gabriel Mervine at Nocturne — after all, it is National Jazz Appreciation Month. Grab a friend and a mask, reserve a table and raise your cocktail glass to jazz. In the spirit of the genre, introduce a little spontaneity to your life. Take off those sweatpants you’ve been wearing for two weeks, throw on a suit jacket and retrain yourself in the art of socialization.

The Black Box

4/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: DMVU, Safire, RETNUH and more

4/6 – Producer Showcase: Mr. Lang, GHAST, Bass Temple, Sunfeathr

4/8 – Lo Takeover: Beak Nasty, Pheel. B2B Dis1, Psionic, Lo B2B

4/8 – Sub.mission 14 Year Anniversary: Caustik B2B CurlyOnE B2B Subliminal and more

4/9 – Space Wizard, Tape B

4/9 – Space Wizard, Synthe

4/9 – BPREC Takeover: Critz, Minxx, Codakolor, Astro Grimm

4/10 – Sub.mission Takeover: Kll Smth, Duffrey, Kromuh, A Hundred Drums and more

4/10 – Locals In The Lounge: DETØX, dwnsth., Prana, Meska

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/8 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)

4/8 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)

4/9 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)

4/9 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)

4/10 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)

4/10 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)

4/11 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (early)

4/11 – Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik, Rob Barraco and more (late)

Dazzle

4/8 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine

4/8 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine (livestream)

4/8 – The Orcastrator

4/9 – Charlie Fox

4/10 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars

4/10 – El Javi

4/10 – The Skinny

Herman’s Hideaway

4/7 – Micrograss, Westrock

4/8 – Miliano Misfit, Shyne TheGoddezz, Major Leek, and more

4/9 – Danilo Santoy

4/10 – Bound By Years, Bodies We’ve Buried, Luster and more

4/11 – Igor &The Red Elvises (early)

4/11 – Grey Sky Falls, Crotalus, Humanity and more

Larimer Lounge

4/8 – Single Release: Zealot (early)

4/8 – Single Release: Zealot (late)

4/11 – Jackson Harkness

Nocturne

4/7 – Matt Fuller

4/8 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

4/9 – Gabriel Mervine, Greg Gisbert

4/10 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

4/11 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/9 – Unannounced

The Oriental Theater

4/8 – Red Stinger

4/9 – In The Whale

4/10 – Shovelhead 66

4/11 – Performance High Showcase: Rogue Pandas, Sri Bangaru, Keara Burch and more

Roxy Broadway

4/6 – Open Mic

4/7 – Stoyer

4/8 – David Lawrence

4/9 – Luke Lively

4/10 – Jesh Yancy & The High Hopes

4/11 – Tyler Snow of Weird Touch

The Soiled Dove

4/11 – Jim Dalton & Jeremy Lawton

Swallow Hill Music

4/8 – Tom Paxton & The DonJuans

The Venue

4/7 – Open Stage

4/9 – Velka Kurva, The Quits, Prison City Brigade and more

4/10 – Carnal Contempt, Ash To Dust, Dedwin, Chance

Your Mom’s House

4/6 – Open Jam

4/8 – SHVR!KN, Ashtrology, Twopercent and more

4/9 – Tunic, Ellis Delta, Chawktaw and more

4/10 – Rest In Pierce, T4BZ, SWaZ and more (early)

4/10 – Rest In Pierce, Frostbyte, Elctrx and more (late)

4/11 – Zepp11 (early)

4/11 – Zep11 (late)