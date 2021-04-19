31 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some earthy events this week. Start it off by getting into nature wth the LandMark Outdoor Exhibition and end it with a Civic Center Park Clean-Up. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 19

LandMark Outdoor Exhibition

When: April 19 – October 18

Where: Various locations, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a trip through Lakewood to explore the LandMark Outdoor Exhibition. The exhibition takes inspiration from surrounding environments while using the surrounding communities to connect people through art. Find more information here.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: April 19, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear hilarious sets from up and coming local comedians throughout the virtual evening while listening to commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, April 20

420 Hot Box Snack Boxes

When: April 20

Where: Mister Oso 3163 Larimer St., Denver and Senor Bear 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $40.20 per box order here or here

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your 4/20 with a Mister Oso or Senior Bear limited edition 420 Hot Box Snack Box. The boxes are filled with four Gordo crunches, chips, queso, two munchie cookies and more. You can also add on two margaritas for $4.20 each. The box also comes with a special redeemable treat from Veritas & Higher Grade dispensary. Mister Oso offers Gordos and Hot Cheeto pie for dine-in with your first margarita for $4.20.

Ciders & Sides

When: April 20, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery to present a Ciders & Sides event. You can dig into four freshly baked cupcakes paired with four ciders bursting with flavor for a sweet afternoon. The pairing is offered for both dine-in and for pick-up.

Mindful Looking Online

When: April 20, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take some time out of your day for Mindful Looking Online. Denver Art Museum hosts the event to help you slow down, explore art and take in new ideas. This week you can take a look at Willard Metcalf’s The Ten Cent Breakfast on Zoom.

420 at Steuben’s

When: April 20

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Satisfy those munchies with 420 at Steuben’s. You can dive into a menu that includes bites of Steubie Snacks for $4.20, Everything but the Kitchen Sink brownies for $4.20, PB&J Montes for $4.20 and cookie dough doughnuts for $4.20. You can also grab drink specials for $4.20 and add CBD bitters for $2 or try a milkshake for $10. The holiday menu is offered for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Bridge & Tunnel Celebrate 420

When: April 20

Where: Famous Original J’s Pizza, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver, Lou’s Italian Specialties, 3357 N. Downing St., Denver and all Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen locations.

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Bridge and Tunnel Restaurant Group celebrates 420 with some dope specials. You can grab vodka pizza and pizza blunts from Famous Original J’s Pizza, snack on a Mile “High” Grinder sandwich and Italian disco fries from Lou’s Italian Specialties or get sweet with Rosenberg’s candy flavored rugelach.

Wednesday, April 21

Virtual Keith Haring: Witness: Aids & Activism

When: April 21, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts Virtual Keith Haring: Witness: Aids & Activism. You can hear Sarah Schulman and Jim Hubbard the co-directors of the groundbreaking ACT-UP Oral History Project team up with Jeanne Liotta to discuss art and film in the AIDS era.

New America College Thai Cooking Class for a Cause

When: April 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spice up your cooking with a New America College Thai Cooking Class for a Cause. You can learn how to create pad Thai during the Zoom cooking course and raise funds for New America College.

FoTC Meet-The-Author Book Club

When: April 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get scholarly with the Friends of Tattered Cover Meet the Author Book Club. This Wednesday you can meet author Jennifer Dasal and discuss her novels throughout the evening.

Thursday, April 22

Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change

When: April 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with Denver7, CU Boulder and Institute for Science & Policy for Seeing Differently: The Art of Communicating Climate Change. You can hear about the difficulties in communicating climate change to the public, how we can change for the better and more.

Earth Day Seed Giveaway

When: April 22 – 23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Denver presents an Earth Day Seed Giveaway. You can have a chance at snagging seeds in honor of the Earth-conscious holiday and pick them up at locations such as Comal Heritage Food Incubator, Ekar Farm, Grow Local Colorado and The Table Urban Farm.

Earth Day River Clean Up

When: April 22, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering for an Earth Day Clean-Up. STRENGTH In The City partners with Denver Parks and Race for a South Platter River clean-up followed by a happy hour at Number Thirty Eight.

NFTS – WTF?

When: April 22, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts NFTS – WTF? You can learn more about non-fungible tokens, blockchain art and an exploration into how digital objects are advancing into the next chapter of conceptual art.

Raices Sesiones

When: April 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day and sip on a brew during a Raices Sesiones. Raices Brewing hosts the event with a performance from Cat Boy – a Latin American artist from Fort Collins.

BEER! A Love Story

When: April 22 – 25

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rad Craft Beer presents BEER! A Love Story. You can watch the documentary film that celebrates all things brew and raise funds for Protect Our Rivers. On April 22, you can also take part in a virtual panel. More information here.

Friday, April 23

Venezuelan Soup Days

When: April 23

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator continues its Venezuelan Soup Days. Every Friday through April 30, you can try a new Venezuelan or South American-style soup. This Friday the flavor offered is Pisca Andina with Arepas. A portion of the profits will benefit the Focus Points Family Resource Center. Create your order here.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: April 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. You can from over 40 local vendors, sip on cocktails and more during the outdoor market.

Dining Out For Life

When: April 23 – May 2

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart partners with Bank of America to present Dining Out for Life. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Ace Eat Serve, Kachina Cantina and Tamayo to raise funds for Project Angel Heart. Check here for more information.

Lost City Live

When: April 23, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to beats from The River Arkansas and Claire Heywood throughout the night during Lost City Live. The live musical event series is back for the season with performances on the patio for a relaxing evening.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Starts April 23

Where: Multiple locations, go here to check out the full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns to the city this Friday. You can try a variety of Colorado’s best restaurants as they offer multi-course meals at a discount. Make sure to take advantage of tasting Denver without the expensive cost.

20th Anniversary Exhibition

When: April 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Space Gallery holds its 20th Anniversary Exhibition. The exhibition features works from artists Patricia Aaron, Sue Oehme and Jeff Glode Wise. You can peruse the gallery, take in all of the art and celebrate 20 years of achievements throughout the evening.

Local AF Market

When: April 23 – 25

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for a Local AF Market. You can shop from a lineup of Colorado vendors such as Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe, Clever Luck, Past Life the Collective and B Fresh Gear. You can also rock out to live music and grab a bite or sip while shopping.

Saturday, April 24

Zuni Street Run Club

When: April 24, 10 a.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Zuni Street Brewing Company Run Club this Saturday. You can run a 5K that starts and ends at the brewery with a cold brew to top it off.

Whiskey Society

When: April 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Seven Grand Denver, 1855 Blake St. Ste 160, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass for Whiskey Society. The event features a backyard barbecue with Garrison Brothers Whiskey. You can feast on a plate full of beef brisket, pulled pork, beans and more paired with whiskey tastings for a smokey afternoon.

Barry’s Bootcamp Opening

When: April 24

Where: Barry’s Bootcamp, 260 N. Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Barry’s Bootcamp is officially opening a location in Denver. The new gym, located in Cherry Creek will continue its high-energy workouts held in a red-lit room for a more impactful session.

Pop-Up Market

When: April 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents a Pop-Up Market. You can shop from Vinegar Syndrome (a film distribution organization) to keep unique cinema alive while raising funds for and supporting Sie FilmCenter.

bRUNchClub

When: April 24, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Allegro Coffee, 4040 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Work up a sweat and get your morning cup of coffee with bRUNchClub. bRUNch Running Club is back and meeting at Allegro Coffee for a morning run. You can choose from a 2.64-mile route, a 3.4-mile route or a 5.43-mile route for your running needs. The RSVP will get you 10% off of your purchase.

Sunday, April 25

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: April 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam it out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music from d&n Band on the patio.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: April 25, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets at entry

The Lowdown: Join Tracks Denver to watch the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Even if you have seen it a million times, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always sure to get you into a funky mood. If you haven’t seen it, then get yourself out to the Tracks to experience all of the glory that is the cult classic.

Civic Center Park Clean Up

When: April 25, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, 14th St. and Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help make the city a bit better and volunteer for Civic Center Park Clean Up. The group will meet by the flagpole at the 14th Street side of the park and start to clean up trash around the area.

