Join Us To Celebrate The Kentucky Derby With a Roller Skating Party

After 20+ years, Roller City West is returning this weekend. We would love to see all the memories and photos shared and welcome them back home on Saturday, May 1, at 10:30 p.m. (21+) for a Roller Skating Party with a Kentucky Derby theme. Wear your most fashionable and comfortable hat (keep in mind, you will need to skate), dress, suit, or whatever your heart desires and grab your friends. All tickets include a three-hour admission to the skating Kentucky Derby party, skate rentals (or bring your own), and music by Walt White from Breaking Bad Music.

This event is a fundraiser for Blu Haven. To support families in need during the pandemic, you can upgrade your ticket to a ticket with a drink donation. Please practice social distancing and wash your hands. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked at the door.

Get your tickets here. Go here to see photos from the last event.

Roller City Lakewood is located at 6803 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood. The event takes place at Saturday, May 1, at 10:30 p.m. (21+)