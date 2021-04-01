Ball Arena To Offer 1,000 Vaccinations a Day at New Drive-Up Site

Before it was Ball Arena — and before vaccines were even available — the former Pepsi Center served as the epicenter for COVID-19 testing in Denver. Now the same site is ready to usher in a new phase of the pandemic by offering drive-up vaccines — which will be available for all adults over the age of 16 starting April 2. Announced today by Governor Jared Polis via social media, the new site will join the growing roster of Colorado Community Vaccination Sites.

This will be the first mass vaccination site in Denver with the second nearest option in Adams County at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. But unlike Dicks and many other community vaccination sites, Ball Arena will work with TrueCare24 versus Centura Health. This central location plans to offer 1,000 vaccines a day and has the ability to do 6,000 once more supplies become available. The vaccines are free, with no co-pay and will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.