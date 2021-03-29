Vaccines Will Be Open to The General Public in Colorado Starting Friday

Today, March 29, Governor Jared Polis announced via a press conference that all Coloradans ages 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine starting this Friday, April 2. Per FDA guidelines the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 and up whereas Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are just for those 18 and older.

“… this week we got 413,000 vaccines in Colorado, all going into arms within a few days, we have our large vaccination sites up and going and we’re ready for many more,” said Polis.

Despite the recent news, Polis urged Coloradans to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands — reminding listeners the state has lost over 6,000 lives in the course of the pandemic and counting.

“It’s more important than ever before to wear masks, to avoid social gatherings,” he explained.

This long-awaited news comes after a year of restrictions, a constant stream of hospitalizations, death data and generally terrible news. Finally, Coloradan’s en masse can take a deep breath in hopes that the pandemic is quickly coming to an end.

For more information on Colorado’s mass vaccination sites, go here.