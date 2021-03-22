20 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some exploratory events lined up this week. Start it off while giggling at an Open Mike Comedy Show and end while jamming out at Musical Perspectives. Wherever the week steers you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, March 22

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: March 22, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear sets from local comedians as well as hilarious commentary from host and comedian Mike Langworthy during an Open Mike Comedy Show. If you are feeling brave, you can even take part in the virtual showcase with your own stand up.

Tuesday, March 23

Live Stream with Harlan Coben in conversation with Michael Connelly

When: March 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $33 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover presents a Live Stream with Harlan Coben in Conversation with Michael Connelly. You can listen to the two authors speak about Coben’s new book Win and discuss other scholarly topics.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 23, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into four luscious cupcakes paired with four fresh ciders during Ciders & Sides. This Tuesday Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaid’s Bakery for a sugar filled pairing to make your day brighter. The pairing is offering in the taproom or for pick-up.

Wednesday, March 24

Stranahan’s Virtual Cocktail Class

When: March 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $11 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Imbibe some fancy drinks during a Stranahan’s Virtual Cocktail Class. Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey hosts the event guided by mixologist Lucas Townsend to help you create two cocktails with Stranahan’s Blue Peak.

The Gin & Jazz Series

When: March 24 – 31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Fireside at Five is back with The Gin & Jazz Series. The series features local musicians and ensembles that embody the historic “Harlem of the West” culture. This Wednesday you can jam out tunes from Stafford Hunter and Latin Jazz Explorations.

Michael Twitty Lecture

When: March 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $18 per household here

The Lowdown: Jewish Community Center Denver presents a Michael Twitty Lecture. You can take part in the virtual lecture about Passover, themes of Diaspora, Exodus and more from James Beard Award-winning food historian Michael W. Twitty.

A Taste of the Emerald Isle

When: March 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts A Taste of the Emerald Isle dinner. You can taste Irish Rarebit and potato leek soup, cottage pie and sticky toffee pudding with cocktail pairings.

Digital Earth: Stonehenge to Skyscrapers

When: March 24, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a trip around the globe to explore structures all throughout time during Digital Earth: Stonehenge to Skyscrapers. Ka Chun Yu, the curator of space science, and Bob Raynolds, a research associate, will guide you through these engineering feats.

Keith Haring: Street Art

When: March 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a live stream with artist Keith Haring during Keith Haring: Street Art. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the event that explores Haring’s movement to give away art for free to the public.

Thursday, March 25

Wine Pairing Dinner

When: March 25, 6 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged, 1825 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $100 per person

The Lowdown: For[a]ged teams up with La Crema and Freemark Abbey for a Wine Pairing Dinner. You can delight in dishes such as oysters with creme fraishe, Arctic char and Beef Spinalis – all paired perfectly with pours of wine. Call 720.826.2147 to create a reservation.

Science Division Live

When: March 25, 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores ancient sandstones of Colorado and Utah to navigate what the Rocky Mountains would have looked like 500 to 600-million years ago during a Facebook live.

ARISE Music Festival

When: March 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ARISE Music Festival goes virtual with ARISE Online. You can tune into a live stream with Cascadian folktronic duo Yaima on YouTube. You can see dance, music and more throughout the stream.

Shake It Up! Virtual Cocktail Class

When: March 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling hosts a Shake It Up! Virtual Cocktail Class. You can learn how to make two cocktails with the Mountain Herb Gin, fruits, spices and more.

Friday, March 26

Mile High Market

When: March 26 – 28

Where: 2605 Larimer St. #2218, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halfdays launches a Mile High Market. The pop-up shop in RiNo celebrates Women’s History Month and spotlights women-owned brands such as Link x Lou, Pickletown Flower Company and Frolik Beauty.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

When: March 26 – 28

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings series with a viewing of The Lord of the Ring: The Fellowship of the Ring. You can dive into Middle Earth with hobbits, dwarves and more while staying in Denver.

Garageband: Machu Linea Ft. Rare Byrd$ & Kid Astronaut & The Nebula

When: March 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Online and in-person

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art gets back into live music with a Garage Band series. This Friday you can rock out to a live stream (since the in-person event is sold out) with performances from musicians such as Machu Linea, Kid Astronaut, The Nebula and Rare Byrd$.

Saturday, March 27

Open Wall

When: March 27 – April 1

Where: Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art hosts an Open Wall exhibition and art sale. You can add to your art collection and explore works within the museum during the week-long exhibition.

The Inventing Room Dessert Shop Reopening

When: March 27, 12 p.m.

Where: 4433 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $180 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some sweetness to your day with The Inventing Room Dessert Shop Reopening. You can take a tour of the shop, explore the future of desserts and of course taste some sweet treats throughout the day.

Virtual Cherry Blossom Tour

When: March 27, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a journey to Washington D.C. and Japan through a Virtual Cherry Blossom Tour. You can pick up a cherry blossom kit and explore the beautiful blooms across the world.

Sunday, March 28

Musical Perspectives

When: March 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 – $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Add some music into your life while taking in art during Musical Perspectives at the Clyfford Still Museum. Friends of Chamber Music provides the music to accompany you through a tour of the museum to set the atmosphere.

Mark Your Calendar

Changing The Legacy of Race and Ethnicity

When: March 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Easter Baked Goods

When: Preorder by March 28, April 3 – 4

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

Local AF Market

When: April 2, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Martial Arts Sexual Assault Awareness Course

When: March 3, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: KDK Fit, 9797 W. Colfax Ave. Ste #3UU, Lakewood

Cost: Free register here or by emailing [email protected]

