Live Music Returns to MCA Denver In the Form of Garageband

Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art is literally flashing back to the garage band era of the ’70s in a series of upcoming live music performances. Three bands will perform from the rooftop of the parking garage across the street from the museum while viewers enjoy the concert at a distance from the rooftop of MCA Denver. Garageband, as it’s been dubbed will take place later this month — featuring artists such as SundayCandy & Retrofette, Machu Linea featuring Rare Byrd$ & Kid Astronaut and The Nebula, Felix Ayodele and The New Moons and The Grand Alliance.

“It’s thrilling to offer live music again for a limited in-person audience and to be working with some of Denver’s most talented bands. Safety remains a priority for us, which is why each band will be performing on top of the parking garage across from the museum’s rooftop. Groups of two and four may watch and listen to the bands while enjoying our Cafe and Bar food and beverage offerings. This is going to be a special, intimate, in-person experience,” said Sarah Baie, MCA Denver Director of Programming.

Reservations for two include seating along the 15th Street side of the museum with superb views. Parties of two also have the option of either a bottle of wine or Champagne — complemented by a choice of a cheese board, charcuterie or an olive and nut tray. Reservations for tables of four are limited and are located under the rooftop canopy and within the cafe. These reservations include one free drink of choice per guest. Regardless of location — the audio experience will be optimal. Reservations begin at $120

The lineup includes — SundayCandy & Retrofette Friday, March 19 from 6-8 pm. Machu Linea featuring Rare Byrd$ & Kid Astronaut and The Nebula Friday, March 26 from 6-8 pm. And Felix Ayodele & The New Moons and The Grand Alliance on Friday, April 2 from 6-8 pm.

MCA is located at 1485 Delgany St, Denver, 80202 and tickets can be purchased online through the MCA Denver website. As a reminder — COVID-19 safety measures such as social distancing and capacity restrictions will be observed.