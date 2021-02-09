14 Ways to Show Yourself Some Love this Valentine’s Day

As the day of love is around the corner, we often forget about our own need for selflove. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of businesses and events to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Beautify Yo’ Self

Base Coat Salon

Where: Base Coat Nail Salons in Colorado and on the website.



The Lowdown: Get your nails done at Base Coat Salon – a clean beauty centered nail salon. The brand recently released three new universally flattering shades for some cute new looks.

Timia Knox and More

Where: Varying locations explore here

The Lowdown: Whether you like them long, almond, coffin or stilleto, you can take your talons to the next level with the help of Timia Knox and four other local black nail artists. The up and coming nail artists are making their mark, one set of nails at a time.

Spice Up Your Bedroom

Awakening Boutique

Where: All Awakening Boutique locations and Online

The Lowdown: Add some happy vibes to your bedroom with the help of Awakening Boutique. The Denver-based boutique – created by two Colorado natives – offers lingerie, eco-friendly sex toys and more.

Vanilla Kink

Where: Vanilla Kink, 1111 Broadway Unit 203, Denver and Online

The Lowdown: Explore your spicy side with Vanilla Kink, a Denver-owned inclusive sensual boutique. The boutique offers an array of fetishwear, queer-friendly products, vibes and more.

Dress it Up

Femme Fatale Intimates

Where: Femme Fatale Intimates, 26 N. Broadway, Denver and Online

The Lowdown: Get sensual with a cute new set of lingerie or bikini from Femme Fatale Intimates. The brand has been showcased in Denver Fashion Week and continues to make waves in Denver’s intimate fashion.

SOL Lingerie Boutique

Where: SOL Lingerie Boutique, 3010 E. 6th Ave., Denver and Online

The Lowdown: Add some newness into your underwear drawer with SOL Lingerie Boutique. The female-run boutique has been a staple in the city for over 20 years, keeping Denver’s nethers looking fashionable.

BootayBag Lingerie

Where: On BootayBag website

The Lowdown: Need new panties but don’t want to leave the house to pick some up? BootayBag has got you covered. The brand, created by Denver-based Elly Gheno offers subscription services ranging from $10, $15 or $20 per month.

Sedvana

Where: Sedvana’s Website

The Lowdown: Stay cozy with some chic sleepwear from Sedvana. Denver native Hannah Berry designed the comfortable duds with sustainability and innovation in mind.

Wolfsbane Intimates

Where: Wolfsbane Intitmates Website

The Lowdown: Dress up for your eyes only (or maybe someone else’s) in lingerie from Wolfsbane Intimates. The brand offers pieces designed and made by owner Anh Phan.

Get a Little Witchy

Ritualcravt

Where: RitualCravt, 7700 W. 44th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Love crystals, tarot and all things witchy? Explore the depths of Ritualcravt – an independently owned space honoring all things witchcraft.

Herbs & Arts

Where: Herbs & Arts: A Metaphysical Shoppe, 2015 E. Colfax Ave., Denver and Online

The Lowdown: Dabble in the metaphysical with the help of Herbs & Arts. The shop has offered Denver access to spirtual books, crystals, herbs and more for over two decades.

For Some Sweetness

Phresh Baked Goods

Where: Order Online here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with Phresh Baked Goods, a local bakery delivery service offering pastries, cookies and cakesicles. The service, created by Chelsea Berman, keeps you safe while snacking.

Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes

Where: All Dae Gee locations and online

The Lowdown: Dig into fancy-flavored cake with Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes. Owner Angelia Han meshes hip hop and international dessert flavors for some magical bites.

Have a Little Fun

Galentine’s Day: Self Love

Where: 2936 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Black + Blossomed teams up with The Cool Choice and the Denver Chapter of the Black Girls Wine Society for a Galentine’s Day: Self Love event on February 10. You can make a Valentine’s Day themed floral arrangement, sip on wines and nibble on cake bombs from Sugar High Baked Goods. Purchase $50 tickets here.

Galentine’s Day – Eucalyptus Wreath Kit

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1309 26th St., Denver

The Lowdown: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen partners with Madelyn Claire Floral Design & Events to present a Galentines Day Eucalyptus Wreath Kit. You can build a eucalyptus wreath in the taproom or from home while delighting in two 16-ounce brews or a 32-ounce crowler on February 13. Purchase $40 tickets here.

The Infinite Forms A Woman Takes

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts Galentine’s Day: The Infinite Forms A Woman Takes on February 13. The event features an art walk with (wo)mannequins, a booze-filled brunch and storytelling with the help of Athena Project. The event is free and open to the public.