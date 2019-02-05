Golden natives, Tory Johnson and Rose Kalasz — owners of one of Denver’s first femme-centric, sex-positive boutiques — will soon expand their reach in the city when their second Awakening Boutique location opens this Saturday on Broadway. Their first location opened inside Modern Nomad in RiNo in August to much fanfare, proving Denver was ready for an upscale, welcoming, female-driven place where people can celebrate healthy, fulfilling sexual expression.

The result of months of research, planning, careful sourcing and hard work, Awakening Boutique is specifically designed to free people from embarrassment when talking about sexuality. Awakening Broadway will be an extension of their first boutique — a modern space that offers a thoughtfully curated selection of high-end, eco-friendly sex toys, handmade lingerie, organic bath and body products, books, artwork and home goods.

Awakening Broadway’s opening party will be this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the new boutique located at 38 N. Broadway, Denver.

Photography by Amanda Piela.