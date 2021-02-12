12 Romantic and Affordable Colorado Airbnbs

Long winter days can become a little tedious, and it can be hard to get out for romantic dates with your significant other. Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend and forget about your daily lives. Here is a list of some of the most romantic Airbnbs scattered around Colorado so you two can enjoy some much needed alone time.

*Prices subject to change based on dates selected. Originally published in 2018 and last updated on February 5, 2021.

Historic Cabin

Where: Estes Park

Cost: $165 per night, sleeps four. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Built in the 1800s this historic cabin offers a little bit of everything. From a truly rustic feel to modern amenities, like a hot tub, this spot will soothe your soul after a long hike in Rocky Mountain National Park. Not to mention the views are spectacular so you can even stay in while soaking in the sights.

Hip Downtown BnB

Where: Denver

Cost: $85 per night. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: This historic bed and breakfast, located in the charming Curtis Park neighborhood, is great for those that want a lively stay-cation. Near RiNo, you can walk to bustling Larimer street to grab a craft beer, dine at some of Denver’s best restaurants, see some beautiful street art and more. They even offer free beer and wine on the weekends.

Private Renovated Barn

Where: Durango

Cost: $175 per night, sleeps four. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: If you want to really get away, this private barn in Durango will hit the spot. The 1,000 square foot loft has a deck that overlooks the beautiful Animas Valley. Walk to the river or explore the 35 acres of property for a serene weekend you won’t forget.

Majestic Parlour

Where: Leadville

Cost: $140 per night, sleeps two. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Located in the historic town of Leadville, this private room in a charming 1800s Bed and Breakfast has everything you need for an intimate getaway. Here you’ll find a cozy fireplace, jacuzzi tub and a plush king bed. Need we say more?

Rocky Mountain Treehouse

Where: Carbondale, Colorado

Cost: $269 per night sleeps six. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Few places are more romantic than this iconic treehouse. Built in 1971, the famous home sits outside of Carbondale on two acres with a creek running under it. With a wood-burning stove, hot tub and soft-lit patio, it may be hard to leave.

Cozy Ski Condo

Where: Breckenridge

Cost: $64 per night, sleeps six. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a cozy ski condo, this is the place. Located close to the lifts and downtown, you get the best of both worlds in Breck. Come just as a pair or bring your favorite couples along as this place sleeps six.

Cozy Rustic Cabin

Where: Coal Creek Canyon (Near Boulder)

Cost: $186 per night, sleeps four. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: If you want a rustic experience with all the comforts of a cozy cabin, check this spot out near Boulder. Nestled in Coal Creek Canyon, you can quickly escape to the great outdoors or stay in and soak up in their cedar spa room. And if you’re an early bird, word has it that the cabin has a great sunrise view.

Moose Haven

Where: Walden

Cost: $99/night, sleeps five. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: What’s great about this Airbnb is its secludedness. If you need to get away for some alone time, head to Walden. This tiny cabin has two bedrooms, three beds and a kitchen. Enjoy the crisp wilderness that surrounds the Routt National Forest. Cozy up by a hand-made fire and allow yourself to escape technology for some intimate time with your partner.

Cabin in Boulder Canyon

Where: Boulder

Cost: $106 per night. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: This cabin is six miles from downtown Boulder and is hidden in Boulder Canyon. It is great for outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for a day of hiking, climbing, or fishing together. After a day alongside the Boulder Creek, come back to this one-bedroom, one-bed studio for a relaxing night.

Cabin in the Heart of Grand Lake

Where: Grand Lake

Cost: $72 per night, sleeps three. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: This tiny, adorable cabin has its own hot tub so you won’t want to leave. There is one bed and a kitchen. This cabin would be a great place to rent if you want to go for a snowy expedition then come back and relax. Snuggle up with hot cocoa and feel like you’re in a snow globe in this hut.

Cozy Austrian Style Apartment

Where: Tabernash

Cost: $91 per night. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Whether you’ve been to Austria or not, you definitely want to experience this Euro apartment. With one bed, you and your significant other are set. Enjoy the views of the continental divide while hanging out in the Airbnb, or spend the day skiing at Winter Park Resort and return back for a candlelit dinner.

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Cozy Condo

Where: Silverthorne

Cost: $169 per night, sleeps six. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Conveniently located in Silverthorne, this condo has four beds. It is a short drive away from some of the best ski resorts Colorado has to offer, so go out and explore. Then you can come back and enjoy this freshly renovated condo with your significant other.