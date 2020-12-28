22 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some marvelous events lined up this week. Kick it off by taking a deep breath at a Dig Deep Online Power Yoga Class and end it relaxing at We Begin Again: Yoga and Bullet Journaling. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, December 28

Dig Deep Online Power Yoga Class

When: December 28, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices register here

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver helps you let go of that holiday stress with Dig Deep Online Power Yoga Class. You can stretch out on a mat and breath deeply to relieve your body of lingering tension.

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 28 – 31

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can experience an amazing array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Drunk Storytime: Drink-Along-Comedy

When: December 28 – 31

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during Drunk Storytime: Drink-Along-Comedy show. You can choose from stories such as Dr. Seuss’ Oobleck, Cat & Sneetches, Gilligan’s Island What’s in the Box? and Mission to Zolbott, A tale about the misfit crew of the Conundrum and a disco loving drag queen alien. The adults-only streaming features drinking cues with the narrator Caroline for a boozy night of laughs.

Christmas in Color Morrison

When: December 28 – January 3

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison

Cost: $30 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into the holidays during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million glittering lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday tunes in the background to set the mood for the perfect socially distant holiday activity.

Tuesday, December 29

Free Ticket Lottery

When: December 29 – January 1

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a chance at snagging free tickets to the Denver Zoo during a Free Ticket Lottery. Denver Zoo is releasing 125 free ticket vouchers for select dates. You can win up to five tickets during the auction transactions.

Live Art Auction

When: December 29, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Bids start at $1 here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts a Live Art Auction. You can purchase works from artist Kayla Lees during the virtual auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Spectra Art Space and its programs.

Wednesday, December 30

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: December 30, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $17.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your crafting skills warmed up for Laugh Your Craft Off. You can take part in a clay wall hanging making workshop with instruction from artist Melissa Piazza and comedic commentary from comedian Hannah Jones as you create during the virtual session.

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: December 30, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House partners with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can learn how to create four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream guided by chef Taylor while imbibing on sake throughout the evening.

Decadence Colorado Festival

When: December 30 – 31

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your party on during a Decadence Colorado Festival live stream. You can dance all night in the safety of your own home while jamming to some poppin’ music.

Shiki Dreams

When: December 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the fantastical world of Natura Obscura during Shiki Dreams. The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibition allows you to explore the magical home of the yeti named Shiki with otherworldly experiences, sounds and more.

Virtual Fundraiser and Cocktail Making Class

When: December 30, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Bear Creek Distillery teams up with Children’s Future International for a Virtual Fundraiser and Cocktail Making Class. You can learn how to create three different cocktails with the guidances of Bear Creek Distillery mixologists raise funds for Children’s Future International in the Zoom event.

Thursday, December 31

Alternative News Years Eve Event & Fundraiser

When: December 31, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $21 register here

The Lowdown: Kadampa Meditation Center Colorado keeps you centered going into the New Year with an Alternative New Year’s Eve Event & Fundraiser. You can hear a discussion about compassion and help support the center into 2021.

READ: 25+ New Years Eve Dinners To Ring in 2021

Midnight Tyrannosaurus and Friends NYE

When: December 31 5 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your body moving during the Midnight Tyrannosaurus and Friends NYE. You can rock out to beats from Algo, Mother Lotus, Strangr and more throughout the evening on Twitch.

New Year’s Eve at Number Thirty Eight

When: December 31, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $50 – $420 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration with an outdoor performance from Wildermiss and Brianna Straut. You can party out the year while rockin’ to the socially distanced show.

Itchy-O’s SYPHERLOT NYE UNCAGED Interactive Experience

When: December 31, 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O teams up with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas and Legion M to present the Sypherlot NYE Uncaged Interactive Experience. You can participate in an interactive musical experience with a virtual recreation of the Austin-based Lamar theater in a parking lot while maintaining social distancing safety measures.

Friday, January 1

6th Annual New Years Day Tamales and Brewskis

When: January 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts its Sixth Annual New Year’s Day Tamales and Brewskis. You can celebrate the start of 2021 with a take-home kit filled with eight tamales and a four-pack of Factotum brews. Make sure to order by December 28 at 11:59 p.m

Merry & Bright Lights at Union Station

When: January 1 – 3, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station hosts its Merry & Bright Lights. The light show features works from local artists projected onto the exterior of Union Station. Artists such as Estee Fox, Maya Dite-Shepard and WAVEFORM.exp. will have their works projected onto the building. For more information check here.

CORE All Member Show

When: January 1 – 17

Where: CORE New Art Space, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CORE New Art Space hosts a CORE All Member Show. You can experience a myriad of art from realism to ceramics to fiber arts and more. Works that are featured within the show will be available for purchase as well as prints and small pieces.

Saturday, January 2

Arily Michele

When: January 2, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge hosts Arily Michele of Viewfinders. Michele is singer and songwriter with pop vibe similar to Lana Del Rey or Stevie Nicks. You can watch her perform and stay socially distanced within the lounge.

Granny Dances To A Holiday Drum

When: January 2

Where: Online

Cost: $30 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents Granny Dances To A Holiday Drum. The holiday celebration features a live stream performance, a chance to learn choreography from instructors and a chance to meet the talents behind the performance with a Zoom event. This Saturday is the last day to experience the performance.

Sunday, January 3

Winter Art Market

When: January 3, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. Unit B, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local with a Winter Art Market. Next Gallery hosts the market that is filled with affordable art to add to your collections while supporting local artists.

We Begin Again: Yoga and Bullet Journaling

When: January 3, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Donation based here

The Lowdown: Let your thoughts turn inward during We Begin Again: Yoga and Bullet Journaling. You can take part in the Zoom session with Holly Baier and Christen Bakken to connect with your feelings and get your creative juices flowing.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Three Kings Day Celebration

When: January 6, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Petrie Institute of Western American Art’s 15th Annual Symposium

When: January 6, 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

TGR WhiSKI Series

When: January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $75 tickets available here

Stay Home Silent Disco #2

When: January 8, 9 p.m.

Where: Online RSVP here

Cost: Free admission