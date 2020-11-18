One LoDo Bar and Restaurant is Offering Free Food Before it Has to Temporarily Close

In light of the new prohibition on indoor dining, one LoDo bar is having to shut its doors. Brass Tacks plans to only close temporarily, due to its lack of outdoor seating — but with COVID-19 cases on the rise it’s not clear when it’ll be able to open back up. As a result, the bar and restaurant is cleaning house.

Starting today and ending tomorrow (Thursday, November 19), you can get a slew of their favorite dishes for free if you buy a draft cocktail. The menu is known for elevated bar food with a mix of global inspirations ranging from nachos to dumplings and burgers. The cocktail list is just as strong with many classics and delicious deviations.

“We just wanted to offer a nice gesture to our friends and neighbors that have supported us. We figured everyone could use a bit of a break right now and we don’t want anything going to waste, so we’re happy to be able to offer a snack or a meal to everyone that drops in for a drink today and tomorrow,” said Stuart Jensen, Brass Tacks co-owner and bartender.

Backed by a team of industry veterans, the nearly two-year-old bar is already a neighborhood staple. So if you’re looking for a free meal and a way to support small businesses, check out Brass Tacks — and don’t forget to tip big.

Brass Tacks is located at 1526 Blake St. The offer is good for dine-in or take-out.