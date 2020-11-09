12 Delicious Denver Restaurant Week Menus

For the first time ever, Denver is hosting a special fall edition of Denver Restaurant Week. Taking place from November 13 to November 22, the goal is to boost sales at restaurants that have struggled to remain open throughout the pandemic. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course menus for $25, $35 or $45 per person — a great way to try some of the city’s best restaurants on a budget. The long list of participating restaurants can be overwhelming, so we’ve compiled a list of the restaurants that we’re most excited about.

Ace Eat Serve

Where: 501 E 17th Avenue, Denver

When: Wednesday – Thursday and Sunday 4 – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 3 – 10 p.m.

Price: $25

The Lowdown: The Asian-inspired restaurant has a large outdoor patio, ping pong tables and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky in addition to the modern menu. For restaurant week, diners will get to choose from an appetizer of fall salad or Sichuan shrimp wontons, an entree of crispy maitake congee or khao soi ramen and a dessert of matcha tiramisu or cherry sake sorbet.

Full menu can be viewed here.

Brass Tacks

Where: 1526 Blake St, Denver

When: Wednesday – Saturday 3 – 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 9 p.m.

Price: $35

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks offers quality cocktails and delicious bites in a “dine bar” concept that impresses on both fronts. The restaurant week menu consists of a draft cocktail, grilled polenta salad, lamb bolognese and a cinnamon apple spiced doughnut.

Full menu can be viewed here.

Linger

Where: 2030 W 30th Ave., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 4 – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 4 – 11 p.m.

Price: $35

The Lowdown: The iconic LoHi restaurant boasts eclectic decor with a rooftop view of downtown. The farm-to-street concept is showcasing many options for restaurant week including lemongrass pork potstickers, Korean fried chicken, Wagyu sliders, vegan Pad Thai, a caramel apple hand pie and coconut snow ice.

Full menu can be found here.

Logan Street

Where: 400 E 7th Ave, Denver

When: Daily 3 – 10 p.m.

Price: $35

The Lowdown:The Capitol Hill favorite is serving up classic Mediterranean bites along with neighboring Carboy Winery’s wines this restaurant week. The menu includes your choice of Carboy house white or house red wine, an octopus tostada, wood-grilled shrimp, rigatoni mezze and braised beef short rib.

The full menu can be viewed here.

Root Down

Where: 1600 W 33rd Ave, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 4 – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 10:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 – 10:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Root Down’s global menu is perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions or allergies. The restaurant week menu includes carrot and Thai red curry soup, roasted beet salad, carrot gnocchi, rockfish Tom Kha and apple tamarind cobbler.

Full menu can be found here.

TAG

Where: 1441 Larimer St, Denver

When: Tuesday – Thursday 4:30 – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: The Denver staple fuses Colorado cuisine with globally-inspired dishes. The restaurant week menu showcases Colorado rabbit enchiladas, sous vide yellowtail, Hawaiian escolar, goat cheese agnolotti and Troy’s fresh-baked triple chocolate cookies.

Full menu can be viewed here.

Cherry Cricket

Where: 2220 Blake St, Denver and 2641 E 2nd Ave, Denver

When: Ballpark location: Sunday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Cherry Creek location: Daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $25 for two

The Lowdown: The local joint has been flipping burgers since 1945 and is offering a great deal this restaurant week. You can get an appetizer, frings for two, two burgers, and two soft drinks for just $25 — one of the best deals out there.

The full menu can be viewed here.

The Coop at Wynkoop Brewing

Where: 1634 18th St, Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $35 for two

The Lowdown: The Coop is offering a great deal for those participating in restaurant week. The $35 menu includes chicken sloppy joe sliders to share, a whole rotisserie chicken, whole fried chicken or half and half to share with two Wynkoop beers.

Full menu can be viewed here.

Beast & Bottle

Where: 719 E 17th Ave, Denver

When: Wednesday – Saturday 5 p.m. – close

Price: $45

The Lowdown: The team behind Beast & Bottle is focused on delivering local, seasonal food to guests. This restaurant week you’ll be able to fill your three courses with Oaxacan-style lamb mole sausage, stuffed delicata squash, roasted pork loin and lemon turmeric cake.

Full menu can be found here.

The Bindery

Where: 1817 Central Street, Denver

When: Tuesday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: The LoHi classic is best known for brunch but this restaurant week you’ll want to stick around for dinner. The menu includes apple risotto, cacio y pepe caesar salad, Capesanto mare and bagna cauda, a mezcal and maple hen and two delightful desserts.

Full menu can be found here.

Duo

Where: 2413 W 32nd Ave, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday 5 – 10 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Duo uses locally-sourced ingredients to bring fresh dishes and a friendly atmosphere to the Highland neighborhood. The fall-inspired menu includes clam chowder, lamb bolognese, red trout, pork osso buco, goat cheese panna cotta and spiced honey apple cake.

Full menu can be viewed here.

The Fifth String

Where: 3316 Tejon St #102, Denver

When: Daily 5 – 10 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: The new Highland restaurant recently replaced Old Major and uses fresh and local ingredients along with locally-sourced meats to create a diverse menu. The restaurant week options include scallop ceviche, brussels sprouts, seafood risotto and pesto spaghetti along with two dessert options.

Full menu can be found here.