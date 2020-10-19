This Week In Concerts – Wildermiss, Flash Mountain Flood, Nightwraith and More

Due to safety restrictions, Denver’s music scene is limited to its live shows. However, that’s not to say 303 venues aren’t open. Most venues have new rules and policies to socially distance – which can be found on each venue’s website. Here’s a few you can check out if music shows are a must for you this week. This list includes streaming shows as well if you’d prefer to stay at home. Remember to stay safe.
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/23 – Members of Lettuce and The Motet (Late Show)
10/24 – Flash Mountain Flood
Dazzle
10/19 – Blues Behind Bars (Stream)
10/20 – Taylor Scott Band
10/21 – Maria Maria feat. Miguel Soldevila
10/22 – The Dave Corbus Quartet
10/23 – The Jakarta Band
10/24 – Shermanhaus Boyz
Globe Hall
10/22 – Wildermiss (Early Show)
10/22 – Wildermiss (Late Show)
10/23 – Wildermiss (Early Show)
10/23 – Wildermiss (Late Show)
10/24 – Wildermiss (Early Show)
10/24 – Wildermiss (Late Show)
Herman’s Hideaway
10/25 – Issnykenittiondaslapptellem (Album Release)
Larimer Lounge
10/20 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow
10/22 – Squeaky Feet (Early Show)
10/22 – Squeaky Feet (Late Show)
Mile High Station
10/23 – Sarah Slaton with Sarah Joelle and David Lawrence
The Oriental Theater
10/22 – Nightwraith with Lost Relics and Messiahvore
Quixote’s True Blue
10/23 – Phour.O feat. Master Stoops, 10/24 – Phour.0 feat Master Stoops
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/21 – Black Lives Matter 5280 Fundraiser (Stream)
Swallow Hill Music
10/19 – The Reverend Shawn Amos (Stream)
10/21 – Jan Bell (Stream)
10/22 – Greg Schochet (Stream)
10/23 – Hilary Hawke (Stream)
10/24 – Rabbit Fighter (Stream)
10/25 – Bonne Finken with Kayla Brown (Stream)
The Venue
10/23 – The Iron Maidens
10/24 – Averse To The End/ No 1 Left Standing/ Nine Tenths Of The Law
Your Mom’s House
10/25 – Songwriters Showcase