This Week In Concerts – Wildermiss, Flash Mountain Flood, Nightwraith and More

Due to safety restrictions, Denver’s music scene is limited to its live shows. However, that’s not to say 303 venues aren’t open. Most venues have new rules and policies to socially distance – which can be found on each venue’s website. Here’s a few you can check out if music shows are a must for you this week. This list includes streaming shows as well if you’d prefer to stay at home. Remember to stay safe.

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/23 – Members of Lettuce and The Motet (Late Show)

10/24 – Flash Mountain Flood

Dazzle

10/19 – Blues Behind Bars (Stream)

10/20 – Taylor Scott Band

10/21 – Maria Maria feat. Miguel Soldevila

10/22 – The Dave Corbus Quartet

10/23 – The Jakarta Band

10/24 – Shermanhaus Boyz

Globe Hall

10/22 – Wildermiss (Early Show)

10/22 – Wildermiss (Late Show)

10/23 – Wildermiss (Early Show)

10/23 – Wildermiss (Late Show)

10/24 – Wildermiss (Early Show)

10/24 – Wildermiss (Late Show)

Herman’s Hideaway

10/25 – Issnykenittiondaslapptellem (Album Release)

Larimer Lounge

10/20 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow

10/22 – Squeaky Feet (Early Show)

10/22 – Squeaky Feet (Late Show)

Mile High Station

10/23 – Sarah Slaton with Sarah Joelle and David Lawrence

The Oriental Theater

10/22 – Nightwraith with Lost Relics and Messiahvore

Quixote’s True Blue

10/23 – Phour.O feat. Master Stoops, 10/24 – Phour.0 feat Master Stoops

Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/21 – Black Lives Matter 5280 Fundraiser (Stream)

Swallow Hill Music

10/19 – The Reverend Shawn Amos (Stream)

10/21 – Jan Bell (Stream)

10/22 – Greg Schochet (Stream)

10/23 – Hilary Hawke (Stream)

10/24 – Rabbit Fighter (Stream)

10/25 – Bonne Finken with Kayla Brown (Stream)

The Venue

10/23 – The Iron Maidens

10/24 – Averse To The End/ No 1 Left Standing/ Nine Tenths Of The Law

Your Mom’s House

10/25 – Songwriters Showcase