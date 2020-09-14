This Week In Concerts – Adam Deitch, Neoma, Los Mocochetes and More

As summer wind’s itself down, this week’s concert lineup is jam-packed with virtual and in-person events grasping at the fleeting moments of the season. From Biennial Night in Civic Center Park featuring Neoma to a special intimate rooftop dinner performance courtesy of 128 Collective during CRUSH Walls, there is something for everyone’s comfort level.
Civic Center Park
9/17 – Biennial Night at Civic Center Park w/ Neoma
Larimer Lounge
9/17 – The Smokestack Relics (Early Show)
9/17- The Smokestack Relics (Late Show)
9/18 – Kingdom Jasmien (Early Show)
9/18 – Kingdom Jasmine (Late Show)
9/20 – 128 Collective Family Dinner (CRUSH Walls Edition)
The BigWonderful
9/19 – My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Band Tribute)
Acoma St. Project
9/16 – Adam Deitch & Lucid Vision + Livestream
Alice’s Secret Garden
9/19 – SuperSet Saturday
The Walnut Room
9/19 – Patio Music w/ Cory Pearman of Float Like A Buffalo
Nocturne Jazz
9/16 – Media Noche Honrado (Latin Jazz)
9/17 – The Standards of George Gershwin
9/18 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
9/19 – Tivoli Club Brass Band (Outdoor Show)
9/19 – The Wil Swindler Quartet (Late Show)
9/20 – Mike Marlier Trio: Can’t Stop – Won’t Stop
Lost City
9/18 – Megan Burt / Chris Koza
9/19 – Los Mocochetes
Herman’s Hideaway
9/16 – BBQ & Show: TALIISA (ACOUSTIC)
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
9/18 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (EARLY SHOW)
9/18 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (LATE SHOW)
9/19 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science), Hunter Roberts (EARLY SHOW)
9/19 –Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (LATE SHOW)
Your Mom’s House
9/15 – Open Jam Mic Night
9/17 – Phosphorous Forrest: Riddim Adventure (Early Show)
9/17 – Phosphorous Forrest: Riddim Adventure (Late Show)
9/18 – Wobble Friday (Early Show)
9/18 – Wobble Friday (Late Show)
9/19 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee
9/19 – BASSment Experiments
9/20 – Old 40 w/ Business Cashmere (Early Show)
9/20 – Old 40 w/Business Cashmere (Late Show)
Dazzle Presents
9/16 – Alive on Arrival
9/17 – Laughing Hands
9/19 – Front Porch Series: An evening with Ben Hammond
9/19 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum
9/20 – Rachét: A Drag Show
The Black Box
9/15 – Sub.mission Resident Takeover
9/16 – WCW Open Decks: DJ mLe vs. Ms Vicious, Yoko, Lilith & Aimerie (The Lounge)
The Oriental Theater
9/17 – Hellgrammites (Early Show)
9/17 – Hellgrammites (Late Show)
9/18 – Mark Devine (Early Show)
9/18 – Mark Devine (Late Show)
9/19 – The Pitch Invasion (Early Show)
9/19 – The Pitch Invasion (Late Show)
Knew Conscious
9/18 – Marcus Rezak & Friends ft.Dave Watts (The Motet), Casey Russell & Chris Duffy (Magic Beans)
Online/Virtual Concerts
Levitt Pavillion
9/14 – Passafire
9/16 – Larkin Poe
Your Mom’s House
9/16 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)
Dazzle Presents
9/14 – Eugene Sings the Blues & the Power Blues Band
9/15 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion
Knew Conscious
9/19 – ALIVE from Knew Conscious ft. Random Rab
Swallow Hill
9/14 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Sofie Mae
9/15 – Swallow Hill Live ft. The Sweet Lillies
9/16 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Kayla Ray
9/17 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Seth Ulvang
9/18 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Specific Ocean
9/19 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Shanti Lalita
9/20 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas