This Week In Concerts – Adam Deitch, Neoma, Los Mocochetes and More

As summer wind’s itself down, this week’s concert lineup is jam-packed with virtual and in-person events grasping at the fleeting moments of the season. From Biennial Night in Civic Center Park featuring Neoma to a special intimate rooftop dinner performance courtesy of 128 Collective during CRUSH Walls, there is something for everyone’s comfort level.

Civic Center Park

9/17 – Biennial Night at Civic Center Park w/ Neoma

Larimer Lounge

9/17 – The Smokestack Relics (Early Show)

9/17- The Smokestack Relics (Late Show)

9/18 – Kingdom Jasmien (Early Show)

9/18 – Kingdom Jasmine (Late Show)

9/20 – 128 Collective Family Dinner (CRUSH Walls Edition)

The BigWonderful

9/19 – My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Band Tribute)

Acoma St. Project

9/16 – Adam Deitch & Lucid Vision + Livestream

Alice’s Secret Garden

9/19 – SuperSet Saturday

The Walnut Room

9/19 – Patio Music w/ Cory Pearman of Float Like A Buffalo

Nocturne Jazz

9/16 – Media Noche Honrado (Latin Jazz)

9/17 – The Standards of George Gershwin

9/18 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/19 – Tivoli Club Brass Band (Outdoor Show)

9/19 – The Wil Swindler Quartet (Late Show)

9/20 – Mike Marlier Trio: Can’t Stop – Won’t Stop

Lost City

9/18 – Megan Burt / Chris Koza

9/19 – Los Mocochetes

Herman’s Hideaway

9/16 – BBQ & Show: TALIISA (ACOUSTIC)

Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

9/18 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (EARLY SHOW)

9/18 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (LATE SHOW)

9/19 – Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science), Hunter Roberts (EARLY SHOW)

9/19 –Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee, (Break Science) (LATE SHOW)

Your Mom’s House

9/15 – Open Jam Mic Night

9/17 – Phosphorous Forrest: Riddim Adventure (Early Show)

9/17 – Phosphorous Forrest: Riddim Adventure (Late Show)

9/18 – Wobble Friday (Early Show)

9/18 – Wobble Friday (Late Show)

9/19 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee

9/19 – BASSment Experiments

9/20 – Old 40 w/ Business Cashmere (Early Show)

9/20 – Old 40 w/Business Cashmere (Late Show)

Dazzle Presents

9/16 – Alive on Arrival

9/17 – Laughing Hands

9/19 – Front Porch Series: An evening with Ben Hammond

9/19 – Stafford Hunter & Continuum

9/20 – Rachét: A Drag Show

The Black Box

9/15 – Sub.mission Resident Takeover

9/16 – WCW Open Decks: DJ mLe vs. Ms Vicious, Yoko, Lilith & Aimerie (The Lounge)

The Oriental Theater

9/17 – Hellgrammites (Early Show)

9/17 – Hellgrammites (Late Show)

9/18 – Mark Devine (Early Show)

9/18 – Mark Devine (Late Show)

9/19 – The Pitch Invasion (Early Show)

9/19 – The Pitch Invasion (Late Show)

Knew Conscious

9/18 – Marcus Rezak & Friends ft.Dave Watts (The Motet), Casey Russell & Chris Duffy (Magic Beans)

Online/Virtual Concerts

Levitt Pavillion

9/14 – Passafire

9/16 – Larkin Poe

Your Mom’s House

9/16 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)

Dazzle Presents

9/14 – Eugene Sings the Blues & the Power Blues Band

9/15 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion

Knew Conscious

9/19 – ALIVE from Knew Conscious ft. Random Rab

Swallow Hill

9/14 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Sofie Mae

9/15 – Swallow Hill Live ft. The Sweet Lillies

9/16 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Kayla Ray

9/17 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Seth Ulvang

9/18 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Specific Ocean

9/19 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Shanti Lalita

9/20 – Swallow Hill Live ft. Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas