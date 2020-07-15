A List of Local Flea Markets to Visit This Summer

Flea markets have long since been a way for shoppers to not only find great deals on goods — but also support local vendors and find unique gifts. Some markets are also outdoors — which is a great way to shop safely by physical distancing. Luckily, there are quite a few flea markets to check out in the Denver area. Make sure to stop by at least one of them before summer is over.

Mile High Flea Market

Where: 7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $2 on Friday, $3 on Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are free.

The Lowdown: Mile High Flea Market has been a Colorado staple for over 40 years. It sits on a whopping 80 acres and is known for offering everything from furniture to fresh groceries. It is open every weekend year-round, which makes it an ideal choice for shoppers with busy schedules. While the market usually features live music and carnival rides — they have been put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, live entertainment may soon return to Mile High Flea Market.

A Paris Street Market

Where: 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

When: August 1, September 5 and October 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A Paris Street Market is an open-air flea market that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This market is excellent for those specifically in search of antiques and artisan goods — although you can find food and groceries as well. The market is only open on select dates throughout the year. But if you can’t make it to one of the dates at the Littleton location, the market has a second location outside Park Meadows Mall with other dates. This market is not open year-round — so be sure to check it out before the summer is over.

Lafayette Collectibles & Flea Market

Where: 130 E. Spaulding St., Lafayette

When: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you have busy weekends and are looking for a flea market to visit during the week — look no further than Lafayette Collectibles & Flea Market. This market is located within a large indoor space — which makes it an ideal location to shop during unpredictable weather. The market features 175 vendors and is perfect for those looking for furniture, collectibles and vintage clothing.

Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea

Where: 1565 N. Raleigh St., Denver

When: Every Friday, June through September, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sloan’s Lake Farm and Flea is an open air market that features anywhere from 40 to 60 vendors each Friday. The market features arts and crafts vendors as well as fresh groceries. This is a perfect spot for those looking to enjoy live music while also being able to safely physical distance. If you aren’t quite comfortable attending the event in person yet — the market is offering a curbside pickup option. Just order ahead online and pick up your order a couple of days later.

Fetch Markets

Where: Inside Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

When: Every other weekend from June 20 to September 13

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Formerly known as Denver Flea — Fetch is a collaboration between various local vendors. Fetch has partnered with Stanley Marketplace in Aurora to provide a market every other weekend throughout the summer. The markets feature around 50 vendors and includes music, outdoor movie nights and open-air bars. Fetch also recently opened its own brick and mortar shop located at Dairy Block. Be sure to stop by and visit either the summer markets or the new shop this summer.