Fetch Markets, formerly Denver Flea, has announced the opening date to its first-ever brick and mortar store. Located at 1855 Blake Street, Suite 100, adjacent to the Blake Street pedestrian alley of the Dairy Block, Fetch Shop will open its doors on June 4 at 11 a.m. The store, a curated approach to gifts and wares will bring a variety of products from Colorado and further. The store will be a “test kitchen” of sorts for different emerging brands and new products that will rotate in and out of the store on a year-long basis. It’ll include a blend of food items, home goods, skincare, clothing and more.

Fetch Shop is located at 1855 Blake St, Suite 100 Denver. All photography by Rachel Adams / Rachel Shoots Food.