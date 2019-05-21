Fetch Markets, formerly Denver Flea, has announced the opening date to its first-ever brick and mortar store. Located at 1855 Blake Street, Suite 100, adjacent to the Blake Street pedestrian alley of the Dairy Block, Fetch Shop will open its doors on June 4 at 11 a.m. The store, a curated approach to gifts and wares will bring a variety of products from Colorado and further. The store will be a “test kitchen” of sorts for different emerging brands and new products that will rotate in and out of the store on a year-long basis. It’ll include a blend of food items, home goods, skincare, clothing and more.
“The goal of Fetch Shop is to create an evergreen, fresh collection of brands under one roof that, together, reflect a clear sense of place and time,” said Blake Adams, founder of Fetch. “We, like other retailers at Dairy Block, are creating a new brick-and-mortar shopping experience which we hope will position downtown Denver as the city’s premier retail destination.”
Alpine Provisions
Arsenal wares
B Fresh
Bjorn’s Colorado Honey
Bokk Baby
Bridget Dorr Ceramics
Cultura Chocolate
Dream Stream
Grape Street Greeting
Good Trip Coffee
Harper Made
M2Confections
Moore
Nikki Nation Jewelry
Old Pine Candle Co
Pangea
Parks Project
Pastamore
Rocky Mountain Posters
Rose & Royce
Seventy West
Union Stitch
Un Jeu D’Echecs
