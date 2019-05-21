Fetch Markets, formerly Denver Flea, has announced the opening date to its first-ever brick and mortar store. Located at 1855 Blake Street, Suite 100, adjacent to the Blake Street pedestrian alley of the Dairy Block, Fetch Shop will open its doors on June 4 at 11 a.m. The store, a curated approach to gifts and wares will bring a variety of products from Colorado and further. The store will be a “test kitchen” of sorts for different emerging brands and new products that will rotate in and out of the store on a year-long basis. It’ll include a blend of food items, home goods, skincare, clothing and more. 

“The goal of Fetch Shop is to create an evergreen, fresh collection of brands under one roof that, together, reflect a clear sense of place and time,” said Blake Adams, founder of Fetch. “We, like other retailers at Dairy Block, are creating a new brick-and-mortar shopping experience which we hope will position downtown Denver as the city’s premier retail destination.”

The first Fetch Market, then known as Denver Flea, was held in City Park with only 30 vendors serving around 5,000 attendees. In 2018, Fetch markets held the Union Station Holiday Market over 12 days and four weeks, attracting around 50,000 people. The next market returns June 21 in RiNo. Below you’ll find the featured brands inside the up-coming store.
Fetch Shop is located at 1855 Blake St, Suite 100 Denver. All photography by Rachel Adams / Rachel Shoots Food.

