A Denver Company is Offering One Free Headshot For Everyone “Forever”

Female-founded content creation startup soona believes that a great headshot can change your life. The next job, interview, profile picture or date, can all be started from a photo. Therefore, the Denver-based company decided to offer free headshots for everyone, forever. The Headshots for All idea was inspired by small business owners who shared how a headshot with soona led to success stories.
For example, co-founders Elizabeth Giorgi and Hayley Anderson received positive feedback from Uber drivers, freelancers and other small businesses that their professional-grade images attract new customers and promote businesses. With this feedback, they decided to add the Headshots for All campaign into their permanent business strategy. A headshot is a photographic first impression in this new digital age, Giorgi said.
“We knew that we wanted to make getting headshots something easier, we knew that there would be an opportunity to give the community something back, but we just didn’t know when the time would be,” Giorgi said.