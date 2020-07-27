21 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has a some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by exploring LEGO creations during Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks and end it by shopping fresh at the Highlands Farmer’s Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 27

Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks

When: July 27 – October 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Explore a series of animals created from LEGOS during Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks. Artist Sean Kenney has filled the Denver Zoo with life-size and larger-than-life animal and plant sculptures made out of LEGO bricks.

Tuesday, July 28

Peruvian Independence Day Beer Dinner

When: July 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 – $240 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Peruvian Independence Day Beer Dinner. You can dine on a three-course meal created by Chef Andrea from Four Directions Cuisine and wash it all down with paired brews.

Looking For Life on Mars When: July 28, 7 – 8 p.m. Where: Online Cost: Free register here The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science takes a look at the NASA Mars 2020 mission during Looking For Life on Mars. You can hear from the museum’s Mars expert Dr. Steve Lee, Dr. Mike Wolff the Senior Research Scientist with the Space Science Institute and Co-Investigator of the Perseverance Mastcam-Z science team and program manager and mechanical engineering manager at Lockheed Martin David Buecher about current Mars projects. The event will be held on Zoom. Chicano Music Festival & Auction When: July 28 – August 5 Where: Online Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Snag some amazing local art and listen to some great music during the Chicano Music Festival & Auction. The week-long online event filled with bidding on books, artwork and more in support of Su Teatro.

RACISMo Zero Series 2

When: July 28, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver councilwomen Jamie Torres District 3, Raíces Brewing Co. and local panelists has partnered together to present the RACISMo Zero Series 2 – a series exploring reform and racism. This Tuesday you can listen to a Youth: Activism & Change panel with four panelists, Jenny Santos of Servicios de la Raza, Solicia López of Student Voice, Jordan García of AFS and Girls Inc.

Wednesday, July 29

One Year Anniversary

When: July 29, 4 – 8 p.m. and July 30, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Maine Shack, 1535 Central St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Maine Shack celebrates its one year anniversary by teaming up with Sophie’s Neighborhood to raise funds and cheers to one year in business. You can stop in for whole lobster and steamers, $4 Maine beer specials, giveaways and more – all to raise funds for Sophie.

Colorado Pint Day

When: July 29 – 31

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. presents Colorado Pint Day. Throughout the three day celebration, you can buy a brew from Station 26 and receive a 2020 custom glass for $1 more. The $1 is donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Denver Beer Co’s Virtual Paint & Sip

When: July 29, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $40 – $55 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Grab a paintbrush and a glass for Denver Beer Co’s Virtual Paint and Sip. You can follow along during a painting session on Zoom at home while sipping on a Denver Beer Co. summer mix pack.

60 Minutes in Space

When: July 29, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from museum scientists Ka Chun Yu and Steve Lee.

Intro to Human Design

When: July 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Attic | Archipelago Clubs, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Expand your knowledge about the world and awareness of others during Intro to Human Design. The small gather dives deeper into social operating systems, liberating one’s self and more.

Colorado Pint Day at Cerebral

When: July 29, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate local brews during Colorado Pint Day at Cerebral. You can pre-order your beers and pint glasses here or stop in at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as sip on new releases during the day. The profit from the pint glasses will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Thursday, July 30

Safari Sunset

When: July 30, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a date night out during a Safari Sunset. You can explore the zoo, delight in food and drink and more throughout the summer evening.

Mile High Summer Series

When: July 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mile High Station presents the Mile High Summer Series. You can jam out to local talents such as Chris Dismuke on the patio while enjoying the warm weather.

Friday, July 31

Three Exhibitions at CORE

When: July 31 – August 16

Where: CORE New Art Space, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Inspect three different exhibitions at CORE New Art Space throughout the next month. You can see works from Richard Neff in his exhibition Improbable Dimensions, art from J. Bruce Wilcox in his exhibition RIOT! The Politics Of Everything and works from Gina Smith Caswell in her exhibition The Dog Prints.

Rockies Opening Day

When: July 31, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of purple Montaña Morada during Rockies Opening Day at Katina Cantina. The day will be filled with $10 family dinner packs to-go that can be pre-ordered online, a perfect spot by the stadium and more.

2nd Annual Denver Boutique Week

When: July 31 – August 7

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yarn Shoppe Denver hosts the 2nd Annual Denver Boutique Week. You can shop from and support local Black-owned businesses throughout the annual shopping week.

Support Our Houseless Neighbors

When: July 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join others in helping the local homeless community in staying safe during Support Our Houseless Neighbors. The event features a socially distanced gathering with free tacos and community togetherness.

Saturday, August 1

No Special Occasion Livestream

When: August 1, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Twitch

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Jam out to beats from SpydaT.E.K and dance your heart out during a No Special Occasion Livestream. The evening features more than four hours of house, global club sounds and more while raising funds for local BIPOC collectives. Donations are welcome.

Lost Summer Music Series

When: August 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Absorb summer’s warmth during the Lost Summer Music Series. You can rock out to music from a series of different artists each weekend while dining on global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This Saturday you can hear from Guilty Pleasures.

Denver Days

When: August 1 – 9

Where: Various locations, Denver check here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Mile High City during Denver Days. You can watch mini parades and explore local artists such as Brothers of Brass, Pat Milbery, Santiago Jaramillo and more through the nine-day exploration of the city.

Sunday, August 2

Highlands Farmer’s Market

When: July 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highland’s Square, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your morning off fresh by shopping local during the Highlands Farmer’s Market. You can buy locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and more at the summer market. Make sure to abide by socially distancing rules and wear a mask.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

5280 Drive-In

When: August 3, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $80 – $450 per vehicle tickets available here

Virtual Ratio Session: Bud Bronson and The Good Timers

When: August 4, 8:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Twitch

Cost: Free

Denver Beer Co’s 5th Annual Beer & Ice Cream Pairing

When: August 5, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $135 tickets available here

Black Love Mural Festival

When: August 7, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission