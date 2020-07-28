Buffalo Exchange Closes All Colorado Stores Amid Assault and Harassment Allegations

This weekend, a bombshell was dropped in the middle of Colorado’s fashion and thrifting community. An anonymous Instagram account (@buffalo.in.the.room) began posting a series of screenshots that detailed alleged instances of harassment, assault and discrimination carried out by Todd Colletti, an owner of The Buffalo Exchange Colorado stores. Today, the organization announced on its social media that it would close all of its Colorado stores indefinitely due to the impending investigation. It has also released Colletti “from responsibilities and associations with The Buffalo Exchange of Colorado.”

The anonymous account further shared details of the closure by posting a letter sent to current employees of The Buffalo Exchange Colorado on July 27. It explains Colletti, who is one of six owners of Buffalo Exchange Colorado, is not allowed on the company’s premises or to have any contact with employees. During the closure, it states they will work with a third party HR company so employees can voice their concerns. Additionally, the letter details the stores plan to re-open this coming Saturday and that all employees with scheduled hours will be paid through the closure. However, the public indefinite closure announcement was posted today, after the letter to employees. We’ve reached out to Buffalo Exchange Colorado for clarity.

As for the anonymous account, it’s still unclear who is behind the posting. 303 Magazine has reached out for an interview with them as well as Buffalo Exchange Colorado and employees past and present. In the meantime, the anonymous account paints the culture as one fueled by drug and alcohol abuse where harassment, assault and discrimination carried out by Colleti were enabled to flourish. Colleti is also accused of frequently taking cash and clothes from the South Broadway store and using the location’s basement facilities (which includes a private bar) to throw parties where several alleged instances of harassment and assault took place.

Colleti has been associated with Buffalo Exchange Colorado stores for over two decades and helped bring the franchise to Colorado, along with several partners, in the late ’90s.

We’ve reached out to Buffalo Exchange Colorado and the account owner of buffalo.in.the.room for comment.