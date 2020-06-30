Red Rocks Re-Opens With Fitness Events and Launches New App for Virtual Concerts

Spending time at Red Rocks Amphitheatre — whether it be working out, enjoying music or taking in the views — is a summer tradition that has unfortunately been severely stunted due to the pandemic. However, even though concerts are not returning, for the time being, the amphitheatre has announced the fitness programs will soon be available to those looking to get their Red Rocks fix.

Three fitness events will take place throughout the next few months, allowing a maximum of 175 attendees for each event to assure COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are followed.

Yoga on the Rocks will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning July 10 through August 30, 2020, with multiple sessions per day.A new fitness series named “The Quarantine 15 Fitness Challenge” will run Saturdays at 10 a.m. in partnership with Fitness in the City, designed to help shed some of that quarantine weight. Finally, SnowShape will be returning for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back in ski-ready shape ahead of the 2020-2021 season. Tickets for these fitness events go on sale tomorrow, July 1.

In addition to the returning fitness events, Red Rocks has created a new website and mobile app to bring the outdoor experience to fans across the globe. There are expanded history and architecture pages, which brings the story of Red Rocks to life. There are also pages dedicated to the amphitheatre’s notable performances and hall of fame.

“We know how special Red Rocks is for folks not only in Colorado but across the country, so we are thrilled to be opening up the amphitheatre this summer for these fitness events,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “And for those that might not be able to make it to Denver this summer, our new website and app brings the Red Rocks experience to your phone or computer like never before.”

Included in this new launch, is a debut of Trail Mix, live sessions by artists recorded on the nearby trails. Some of the artists include Caroline Rose, AJR, Big Wild and more. The launch will also feature exclusive interviews with various performers, all for free.

“Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and other session content creators, Trail Mix and our additional Red Rocks original content is a love letter to our fans and the venue,” Josh Lenz marketing and communications manager said. “While we might be on a bit of a hiatus this year recording new sessions, we promise there will plenty more to come in 2021.” Original content is hosted on a new video gallery page featuring hours of archival concert footage from the Red Rocks Vault.

For more information on the returning fitness events and new online experience, visit the new redrocksonline.com.