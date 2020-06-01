Denver’s Curfew Has Been Extended Through Friday Morning

After a weekend full of protests, Mayor Michael Hancock announced today he’s extending the curfew once again. Now lasting from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the daily curfew begins tonight June 1 and lasts until Friday, June at 5 a.m. The new order prohibits all persons “from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel.”

There are a few exceptions including activity at the Denver International Airport and travel to and from the hub. Law enforcement, fire, National Guard, medical personnel, credentialed media, emergency responders, those experiencing homelessness, as well as people seeking necessary care for themselves or family members are also exempt. The punishment for breaking curfew is up to a $999 fine and no more than 300 days in jail.

The curfew comes after a series of riots have taken place at night. They follow daily peaceful protests that are in response to police brutality, specifically in the case of George Floyd. Hancock said they made 170 arrests last night out of the total 284 arrests made in connection with the riots — signaling arrest efforts have been ramped up.

The curfew, since it’s been extended to 9 p.m., should hopefully not impact tonight’s march in honor of George Floyd. It will take place tonight at 5 p.m. starting at the state capitol.

Morning clean-ups of Civic Center Park will also continue. Today, more than 400 volunteers came to the park to assist in the effort, according to the city. If you’re interested in volunteering, updates will be posted at Denvergov.org