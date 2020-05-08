The Oxford Hotel is Offering Free Massages for Frontline Workers and First Responders

As the pandemic continues to uproot daily life around the world, healthcare workers are some of those who are affected the most. Communities in the Denver area are supporting those who serve the public on a daily basis and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some neighborhoods howl at 8 p.m. to show appreciation and many businesses are donating goods and services to those in the healthcare profession. The Oxford Hotel — Denver’s oldest and most historic hotel— is doing its part by offering free massages for healthcare professionals, frontline workers and first responders to relieve the stress of caring for the influx of COVID-19-positive patients.

Beginning Friday, May 8, The Oxford Hotel will reopen its doors to the public after a temporary closure. To help give back to those risking their lives, the hotel will offer a free 60-minute massage session called “Healing for Heroes,” for healthcare professionals, frontline workers and first responders. Healing for Heroes is one of many services available in the Denver area for medical professionals for their continued service to the community amid the pandemic.

In addition to strict disinfectant guidelines, all staff and guests will be asked to follow the state-mandated practices of social distancing when possible and mask-wearing. Temperatures will also be taken prior to each appointment to assure the health and safety of employees and clients.

Additionally, Urban Farmer — the hotel’s restaurant and bar — is offering a to-go menu of meals and cocktails, which include carry-out meal kits and a Mother’s Day special. For every to-go order placed, the Urban Farmer will donate to Feeding America, a relief fund supporting local food banks in their response to COVID-19.

For a complete list of The Oxford Club’s new safety approaches, please visit their website. For appointments, please call the Salon at 303-628-5435 or visit theoxfordhotel.com/spa-salon.