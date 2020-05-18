Denver’s Outdoor City Pools Will Not Open Until At Least the End of June

Denver Parks and Recreation announced back in March their recreation centers would remain closed until further notice. Today, they have extended the closure to all recreational programs including summer camps and outdoor pool operations until “at least” the end of June — according to the announcement. Typically the city’s outdoor pools open around Memorial Day weekend and close either mid-August or after Labor Day weekend. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is working with public health officials to find a safe opening date for the health of its employees and members. Denver has 16 outdoor pools and 14 indoor pools. Indoor pools will also remain closed while centers keep their door shut. Outdoor pools include the following:

Aztlan

Barnum

Berkeley Park

Congress Park

Cook Park

Eisenhower Park

Garfield Park

Globeville Rec Center

Green Valley Ranch Rec Center

Harvard Gulch

Harvey Park

La Alma Rec Center

Mestizo-Curtis Park

Ruby Hill Park

Southwest Rec Center

Swansea Rec Center

For summer activities that had a start date prior to Tuesday, June 30, a refund will be issued automatically and according to the type of membership. For month-to-month memberships, no charge will be applied during the closure. Annual membership expiration dates will be automatically extended by the length of the facility closure. Based on the length of the closure, Cyber Monday memberships will be prorated and stay on the original expiration schedule of November 30.

There are new virtual recreation programs available online that launched on April, 2 that are accessible to members and non-members. For more information on online schedules and programs, visit their website or follow Denver Parks and Recreation on social media.

At this time, all meal sites that are Denver Recreation Centers will continue to serve food Monday-Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. For more information about COVID-19 resources for families and community members, visit their website.