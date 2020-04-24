Canned Goods Creates “Better Together” Campaign to Support Retail Partners During COVID-19

Thomas Paul and Emily Althaus, the brains behind the sustainable jewelry line Canned Goods, recently created and launched their newest campaign, “Better Together.” This campaign was implemented into Canned Good’s business model to support the company’s retail partners, especially those who may be struggling due to COVID-19.

Canned Goods will contribute 30% of every online purchase back to the retails partner that the buyer specifies by using a coupon code at check out for free shipping. The Althaus team breaks it down with an example, stating, “someone finds out about the ‘Better Together’ campaign. Shops CANNEDGOODS.net and orders $100 of tin can glam. At checkout, they use the coupon code CGANDPP2020 for free shipping. $30 of that purchase will go to Perfect Petal in Denver, CO.”

The Better Together campaign will run for the duration of the shutdown and the end date will be determined by both Canned Goods and their retail partners. Canned Goods was also recently featured in Oprah’s Sustainability Edition of her O List, as the Althaus’ continue to use the business and its platform to “Do good together” and help the Denver community. Shoppers both in and out of Denver are encouraged to use Canned Good’s code list to find codes they can use at checkout that will help send proceeds to businesses local to them.

All photography by Marla Keown