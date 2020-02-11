Just Announced – Glass Animals Will Return to Red Rocks with Denzel Curry

On June 16, the British four-piece Glass Animals will bring their exhilarating concert experience — with heady, reshaped versions of their songs as its staple — back to Red Rocks. Longtime fans will never forget the last time the band graced that geological stage, back in the summer of 2017, when a thunderstorm, flash flood and hour-long rain delay bore down on the night’s performance. Luckily, all the surrounding drama simply bolstered the already electrifying entertainment going on onstage.

Thus, Glass Animals are thrilled to return to the setting — and to the people — that gave them “the craziest/wettest/wildest show they’ve ever had,” according to their Facebook. Doubtless, Denver music lovers are thrilled as well, but we’re not the only city that feels this way. The first part of the band’s “Déjà Vu Tour,” which runs from now through March, sold out almost immediately.

Sharing the bill with Glass Animals is rapper Denzel Curry, who opened for Billie Eilish at Red Rocks in 2019. Curry and Glass Animals recently collaborated on the simmering single, “Tokyo Drifting,” which released on November 13, 2019. We never would’ve imagined this collab, but after listening to the track, we’re eternally grateful it happened.

“Tokyo Drifting” is the first bit of new music released by Glass Animals since their 2016 album, How To Be A Human Being, and there’s evidence of more to come. A CD copy of Glass Animals’ highly awaited upcoming album is included with the purchase of a ticket to their Red Rocks show.

AXS presale for the concert begins February 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.