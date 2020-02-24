This Week In Concerts – American Nightmare, Echosmith, Super Whatevr, Neoma and More

It’s hard to believe that we are entering the last week of February 2020. Even though the month is coming to an end there are so over 100 Denver concerts left to check out this week. With that many shows, it can be confusing trying to figure out which shows you want to see. That’s why we’ve compiled calendars from over 40 venues across the Mile High City for you to use at your disposal. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope this guide makes things easier.
Monday, February 24
DJ A-L
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Lowdown: To kick things off this week, we’re taking you over to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where DJ A-L will be throwing down some jams on Monday night. If you’re into the Motown sound, this will be the event to check out this week as DJ A-L will be spinning the classics all night long. If you have yet to see a show at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, we highly recommend checking it out. Oh, and did we mention this event is free?
More info here.
Also see…
Sparx Your Creativity @ Art Bar
Standards w/ Floral, How To Think, Birdhouse View @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Recovery Mondays: Heavy Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, February 25
American Nightmare w/ Ceremony
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, the rockers of American Nightmare are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Bluebird Theater. American Nightmare’s sound is a killer blend of hard rock, punk and metal. If you’re unfamiliar with their sound, check out tracks such as “Am/Pm” or “Love American” to get yourself primed and ready to go before their show. Fellow artist Ceremony is on the bill for Tuesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
FAT Tuesday Mardi Gras Party ft. Allstar House Band w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mardi Gras Celebration w/ No Hands Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Jam w/ Taylor Frederick Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Flava D + Rameau Control + Drifter Angle w/ Sunfeathr, Krysp, DJ Cola @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, February 26
Echosmith w/ Weathers, Jayden Bartels
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theatre where Echosmith will be taking over the Denver stage. If you wish you could be like the cool kids, this is one show you won’t want to miss this week. If you’re new to Echosmith, check out their 2013 smash hit “Cool Kids” along with their 2018 track “Over My Head” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Weathers and Jayden Bartels are on the bill for Wednesday night as well, so be sure to reserve your spot early before time runs out.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Dusty Green Bones Band ft. Tyler Grant & Black River Revue w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Leon and the Revival w/ Stop Motion, Last Humans @ Larimer Lounge
Alfonzo w/ Jesse Marcus @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Dayna Stephens Liberty Trio ft. Eric Harland w/ Harish Raghavan @ Dazzle Jazz
Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz
Abbigale Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Silent Planet w/ Currents, Invent, Animate, Greyhaven @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Floating Cloud Collective @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, February 27
Robert Earl Keen w/ Aubrie Sellers
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Keen’s sound spreads throughout multiple different genres, most notably country and folk. If you’re unfamiliar with Keen’s work, check out “The Road Goes On Forever” and “Corpus Christi Bay” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Aubrie Sellers is joining Keen at The Ogden Theatre on Thursday, so be sure to get some tickets while you still can.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
AC Slater @ The Bluebird Theater
RE:Search ft. Ultrasloth (kLL sMTH/Duffrey/BioLumigeN) w/ Jon1st, Shield @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ The Wildfires Projekt, One Flew West, Bluprint @ Marquis Theater
Elsewhere ft. Kyle Kinch @ Larimer Lounge
The Shivas w/ The Savage Blush, Slynger @ Hi-Dive
SF1 w/ Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Travis Tritt @ The Paramount Theatre
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Natalie Cressman + Ian Faquini (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
Sega Nemesis – ’90s – ’00s Tribute @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Susto w/ Ghost Revue, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall
Luke Story @ Art Bar
Sippy @ Temple Denver
Rebel Souljahz w/ Vana Liya @ The Oriental Theater
Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Steady Flow @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
KMG Studios @ The Black Box Lounge
Level The Vibes @ The Black Box
Pantones @ The Meadowlark
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Friday, February 28
Neoma Tour Kick-Off W/ Mandy Groves and No Touch
Where: Marquis Theater
The Lowdown: Neoma is the local newcomer that has exploded across the scene, making unparalleled waves within the Denver music community. Following her first album release Real late last year, the artist has made it to NPR’s 2020 Slingshot Artist’s To Watch as well as launched a national tour supporting the album release. Neoma kicks it off in her hometown, landing in the Marquis Theater on February 28 with guests Mandy Grove and No Touch, two incredibly talented artists that round out this must-see local bill.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Dillon Francis @ Mission Ballroom
The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, Moontricks, Ryan Mahrer @ The Ogden Theatre
Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
MXPX w/ Teenage Bottlerocket @ The Gothic Theatre
Monxx @ Summit Music Hall
Dance Party Time Machine w/ Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
DJ Craze + sfam w/ Jon Casey @ Cervantes’ Other Sider
Seratones w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge
Luna Luna w/ Retrofette, Nightlove @ Hi-Dive
Modern Leisure (Single + Video Release) w/ Big Dopes, Ashley Koett @ Lost Lake
Enamour w/ VENTUS @ Bar Standard
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
GATTÜSO @ The Church
Jenna McLean (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The King of Beats: A Tribute to J Dilla w/ ManyColors (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Miguel Espinoza & Dianne Betkowski (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Buddy Bravo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Susto w/ Whitacre, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall
Foxfeather w/ Teresa Storch @ The Walnut Room
Freddy Jones Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Local Set: Dream Feed + Murphy Band @ Red Rocks
We Keep it “LIT” Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
No 1 Left Standing w/ Seeds of Descent, Ten Foot Beast, The Ebb Tide @ Herman’s Hideaway
5ve w/ Small Hands, sassfactory, Buddhakai, Louis XIV @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Ross Newell (from The Mulligan Brothers) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Chuck Prophet @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
P.U.N.C.H.I.S @ The Black Box Lounge
Awaken The Night Presents: Woke Fridays @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Supermagick @ Herb’s
Saturday, February 29
Tyga w/ Doja Cat
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: The party continues right into Saturday night as rapper Tyga heads to Denver with Doja Cat to take over The Fillmore. Tyga and Doja Cat have impressive catalogs to their names, both racking up millions of streams. If you’re unfamiliar with Tyga and Doja Cat’s work, check out “Taste (feat. Offset” by Tyga and “Say So” by Doja Cat to get yourself going before seeing this duo take over The Fillmore on Saturday night. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last and reserve your spot.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Ghost Light @ The Ogden Theatre
Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
Sam Bush w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Gothic Theatre
Antibalas @ Summit Music Hall
Kendall Street Company + CBDB w/ Dylan Kishner Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Authority Zero w/ Over Time, Muscle Beach @ Marquis Theater
Anna of the North w/ Quardy @ Larimer Lounge
Zack Villere w/ Mulherin @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Dodge & Fuski w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Cashmere Sweater (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Nelson Rangell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Runaway June @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
JJ Grey (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Ballroom Thieves w/ Harlequin Gold @ Globe Hall
Pepper w/ The Expendables, The Movement, Kash’d Out, The Elovaters @ Mission Ballroom
Ces Cru @ The Roxy Theatre
Howard Jones – Acoustic Trio Performance @ The Oriental Theater
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Shakedown Street + US Tygers @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Dog City Disco w/ RADO, O’Conner Brothers Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Teacher Feature: Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert w/ Staff Infection @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Che Apalache @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Kuuro @ The Black Box
Drum and Bass for Good @ The Black Box Lounge
Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge
Funkiphino @ Herb’s
Sunday, March 1
Super Whatevr
Where: Larimer Lounge
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts and to bring in March, Super Whatevr are headed to Denver to take over Larimer Lounge. Super Whatevr’s music blends indie, electronic and pop elements that come together to make a full and wicked sound. Earlier this month, Super Whatevr released their most recent album don’t you wanna be glad? which is worth checking out if you’re new to this band. Tickets are still on sale, so be sure to grab some while there’s still time.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Soul Asylum w/ Local H @ The Bluebird Theater
Super Whatevr @ Larimer Lounge
Cal Scruby @ Lost Lake
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Zimbira African Fusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tom West w/ Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Steepland String Band, House With A Yard, Almost Pioneers, Thistledown @ Globe Hall
Bass Initiative Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver
