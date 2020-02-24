This Week In Concerts – American Nightmare, Echosmith, Super Whatevr, Neoma and More

It’s hard to believe that we are entering the last week of February 2020. Even though the month is coming to an end there are so over 100 Denver concerts left to check out this week. With that many shows, it can be confusing trying to figure out which shows you want to see. That’s why we’ve compiled calendars from over 40 venues across the Mile High City for you to use at your disposal. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope this guide makes things easier.

Monday, February 24

DJ A-L

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Lowdown: To kick things off this week, we’re taking you over to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where DJ A-L will be throwing down some jams on Monday night. If you’re into the Motown sound, this will be the event to check out this week as DJ A-L will be spinning the classics all night long. If you have yet to see a show at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, we highly recommend checking it out. Oh, and did we mention this event is free?

Also see…

Sparx Your Creativity @ Art Bar

Standards w/ Floral, How To Think, Birdhouse View @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Recovery Mondays: Heavy Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, February 25

American Nightmare w/ Ceremony

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, the rockers of American Nightmare are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Bluebird Theater. American Nightmare’s sound is a killer blend of hard rock, punk and metal. If you’re unfamiliar with their sound, check out tracks such as “Am/Pm” or “Love American” to get yourself primed and ready to go before their show. Fellow artist Ceremony is on the bill for Tuesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.

Also see…

FAT Tuesday Mardi Gras Party ft. Allstar House Band w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mardi Gras Celebration w/ No Hands Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Jam w/ Taylor Frederick Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Flava D + Rameau Control + Drifter Angle w/ Sunfeathr, Krysp, DJ Cola @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, February 26

Echosmith w/ Weathers, Jayden Bartels

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theatre where Echosmith will be taking over the Denver stage. If you wish you could be like the cool kids, this is one show you won’t want to miss this week. If you’re new to Echosmith, check out their 2013 smash hit “Cool Kids” along with their 2018 track “Over My Head” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Weathers and Jayden Bartels are on the bill for Wednesday night as well, so be sure to reserve your spot early before time runs out.

Also see…

Dusty Green Bones Band ft. Tyler Grant & Black River Revue w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Leon and the Revival w/ Stop Motion, Last Humans @ Larimer Lounge

Alfonzo w/ Jesse Marcus @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Dayna Stephens Liberty Trio ft. Eric Harland w/ Harish Raghavan @ Dazzle Jazz

Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz

Abbigale Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Silent Planet w/ Currents, Invent, Animate, Greyhaven @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Floating Cloud Collective @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, February 27

Robert Earl Keen w/ Aubrie Sellers

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre. Keen’s sound spreads throughout multiple different genres, most notably country and folk. If you’re unfamiliar with Keen’s work, check out “The Road Goes On Forever” and “Corpus Christi Bay” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Aubrie Sellers is joining Keen at The Ogden Theatre on Thursday, so be sure to get some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

AC Slater @ The Bluebird Theater

RE:Search ft. Ultrasloth (kLL sMTH/Duffrey/BioLumigeN) w/ Jon1st, Shield @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ The Wildfires Projekt, One Flew West, Bluprint @ Marquis Theater

Elsewhere ft. Kyle Kinch @ Larimer Lounge

The Shivas w/ The Savage Blush, Slynger @ Hi-Dive

SF1 w/ Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Travis Tritt @ The Paramount Theatre

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Natalie Cressman + Ian Faquini (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

Sega Nemesis – ’90s – ’00s Tribute @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Susto w/ Ghost Revue, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

Luke Story @ Art Bar

Sippy @ Temple Denver

Rebel Souljahz w/ Vana Liya @ The Oriental Theater

Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Steady Flow @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

KMG Studios @ The Black Box Lounge

Level The Vibes @ The Black Box

Pantones @ The Meadowlark

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Friday, February 28

Neoma Tour Kick-Off W/ Mandy Groves and No Touch

Where: Marquis Theater

The Lowdown: Neoma is the local newcomer that has exploded across the scene, making unparalleled waves within the Denver music community. Following her first album release Real late last year, the artist has made it to NPR’s 2020 Slingshot Artist’s To Watch as well as launched a national tour supporting the album release. Neoma kicks it off in her hometown, landing in the Marquis Theater on February 28 with guests Mandy Grove and No Touch, two incredibly talented artists that round out this must-see local bill.

Also see…

Dillon Francis @ Mission Ballroom

The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, Moontricks, Ryan Mahrer @ The Ogden Theatre

Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

MXPX w/ Teenage Bottlerocket @ The Gothic Theatre

Monxx @ Summit Music Hall

Dance Party Time Machine w/ Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

DJ Craze + sfam w/ Jon Casey @ Cervantes’ Other Sider

Seratones w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge

Luna Luna w/ Retrofette, Nightlove @ Hi-Dive

Modern Leisure (Single + Video Release) w/ Big Dopes, Ashley Koett @ Lost Lake

Enamour w/ VENTUS @ Bar Standard

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

GATTÜSO @ The Church

Jenna McLean (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The King of Beats: A Tribute to J Dilla w/ ManyColors (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Miguel Espinoza & Dianne Betkowski (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Buddy Bravo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Susto w/ Whitacre, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

Foxfeather w/ Teresa Storch @ The Walnut Room

Freddy Jones Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Local Set: Dream Feed + Murphy Band @ Red Rocks

We Keep it “LIT” Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

No 1 Left Standing w/ Seeds of Descent, Ten Foot Beast, The Ebb Tide @ Herman’s Hideaway

5ve w/ Small Hands, sassfactory, Buddhakai, Louis XIV @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Ross Newell (from The Mulligan Brothers) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Chuck Prophet @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

P.U.N.C.H.I.S @ The Black Box Lounge

Awaken The Night Presents: Woke Fridays @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Supermagick @ Herb’s

Saturday, February 29

Tyga w/ Doja Cat

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: The party continues right into Saturday night as rapper Tyga heads to Denver with Doja Cat to take over The Fillmore. Tyga and Doja Cat have impressive catalogs to their names, both racking up millions of streams. If you’re unfamiliar with Tyga and Doja Cat’s work, check out “Taste (feat. Offset” by Tyga and “Say So” by Doja Cat to get yourself going before seeing this duo take over The Fillmore on Saturday night. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last and reserve your spot.

Also see…

Ghost Light @ The Ogden Theatre

Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

Sam Bush w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Gothic Theatre

Antibalas @ Summit Music Hall

Kendall Street Company + CBDB w/ Dylan Kishner Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Authority Zero w/ Over Time, Muscle Beach @ Marquis Theater

Anna of the North w/ Quardy @ Larimer Lounge

Zack Villere w/ Mulherin @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Dodge & Fuski w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Cashmere Sweater (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Nelson Rangell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Runaway June @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

JJ Grey (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Ballroom Thieves w/ Harlequin Gold @ Globe Hall

Pepper w/ The Expendables, The Movement, Kash’d Out, The Elovaters @ Mission Ballroom

Ces Cru @ The Roxy Theatre

Howard Jones – Acoustic Trio Performance @ The Oriental Theater

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Shakedown Street + US Tygers @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Dog City Disco w/ RADO, O’Conner Brothers Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Teacher Feature: Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert w/ Staff Infection @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Che Apalache @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Kuuro @ The Black Box

Drum and Bass for Good @ The Black Box Lounge

Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge

Funkiphino @ Herb’s

Sunday, March 1

Super Whatevr

Where: Larimer Lounge

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts and to bring in March, Super Whatevr are headed to Denver to take over Larimer Lounge. Super Whatevr’s music blends indie, electronic and pop elements that come together to make a full and wicked sound. Earlier this month, Super Whatevr released their most recent album don’t you wanna be glad? which is worth checking out if you’re new to this band. Tickets are still on sale, so be sure to grab some while there’s still time.

Also see…

Soul Asylum w/ Local H @ The Bluebird Theater

Super Whatevr @ Larimer Lounge

Cal Scruby @ Lost Lake

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Zimbira African Fusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tom West w/ Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Steepland String Band, House With A Yard, Almost Pioneers, Thistledown @ Globe Hall

Bass Initiative Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Want to get this list before everyone else?