Britain’s Oldest Surviving Cocktail Bar, American Bar To Pop-Up In Denver

One of the world’s most renowned cocktail bars will take their age-old show on the road, popping up in none other than Death & Co. at the Ramble Hotel. From March 5 through 8, London’s iconic American Bar, the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain, will put up shop in the RiNo hotel. Cocktail enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to relish in centuries-old techniques and enjoy a truly untouchable spirit experience in the Suite 6A space. While American Bar will operate beginning at 6 p.m. from that Thursday to Sunday, the Sunday closeout will takeover Death & Co’s immaculate lobby with the addition of a specialty menu, live pianists and much more. The entire American Bar experience is open to the public and does not require a ticket to enter.

In addition, a VIP experience is in the cards for the die-hard cocktail connoisseurs. The $5,000 package, the Cocktail Exchange Program, offers exclusive access to the Denver takeover as well as a trip to London’s Savoy Hotel to experience the American Bar in person with choice seating.

The Ramble Hotel is located at 1280 25th St., Denver, 80205 and the American Bar is open at 6.p.m. starting Thursday, March 5 and will conclude Sunday, March 8 at last call.