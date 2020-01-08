20 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some exciting events lined up for the weekend. Kick it off by watching cowboys and cattle at the Stock Show Parade and end it by laughing at Science Riot. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gaze at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Thursday, January 9
Stock Show Parade
When: January 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to public
The Lowdown: Head over to Union Station to see the wild Stock Show Parade as it kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features the famous cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more for a fantastic show. You can also listen to music from marching bands and watch horses clop by – all to honor the traditions of Western culture.
Nice To Meet You Menace
When: January 9, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Peruse art from local creators during Nice To Meet You Menace. The showcase and gallery set up are joined by music to guide you through the exhibition. You can explore the art while sipping on drinks and nibbling on snacks.
International Sportsman Expo
When: January 9 – 12
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $16 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Embrace the outdoors during one of Colorado’s largest shows for camping, fishing, watersports and more at the International Sportsman Expo. You can learn from over 100 experts, take part in seminars and even snag some sweet gear at the four-day event.
Friday, January 10
Ski Waxing Party
When: January 10, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver
Cost: $20 at entry
The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company hosts a Ski Waxing Party. You can bring your skis and snowboard to get waxed while you sip on a pint. The event is a perfect excuse to grab a beer and get prepared for the slopes.
Free Day at Denver Zoo
When: January 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a Free Day. You can explore the zoo free of charge this Friday to see all of the amazing animals it holds. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.
2020 Snowed In Maple Release
When: January 10, 12 – 10 p.m.
Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with its ever-popular Snowed In brew. The new variant is a bourbon barrel-aged oatmeal stout brewed with maple syrup. You can grab a taste of the release that will be available on tap and in 19-ounce cans.
Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari
When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry
The Lowdown: Get creative at Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari. You can take part in a workshop that doubles as a reunion tour of the best events in the past 10 years while also tasting different curries.
Polyphoni and Willbeaux
When: January 10, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Glow Lounge, 631 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
The Lowdown: Glow Lounge presents DJ sets from Polyphoni and Willbeaux. You can party in a ball pit, sip on $3 green tea shots and dance all night long to beats from the local DJs.
Saturday, January 11
RiNo House of Comedy Showcase
When: January 11, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for a RiNo House of Comedy Showcase. You can laugh along to hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson Saturday, Noah Reynolds, Sammy Anzer and Zach Welch during the chill evening.
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party
When: November 23, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver
Cost: $10 – $17 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Whip It! All Vinyls ’80s Dance Party. You can stunt your best moves while DJs Jason Heller and Erin Stereo spin poppin’ ’80s hits on vinyl. Let your freak flag fly for the evening.
Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival
When: January 11, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Experience the takeover of Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen during the Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival. You can imbibe on 14 different barrel-aged brews on tap from breweries such as Ratio Beerworks, Elevation Beer Co. and Little Machine Beer as well as a variety of releases from Lowdown.
The Secretary
When: January 9 – February 22
Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver
Cost: $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents The Secretary. The comedic play hosts an all-female cast for a tale of Ruby as she makes a dramatic move with her gun manufacturing business – naming a gun The Secretary – after a local secretary that took down a student shooter.
Is There Brunch On Mars
When: January 11 – 12
Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: In honor of David Bowie, Ophelia’s hosts Is There Brunch On Mars. You can dine on a themed brunch menu, watch live painting and experience Bowie-themed visuals on the big screen in celebration of David Bowie’s life and career. Call 303.993.8023 to create a reservation.
Sunday, January 12
2020 National Western Stock Show
When: January 12 – 26
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $11 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 114th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 15-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.
Hikyoga
When: January 12, 10 – 11 a.m.
Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver
Cost: $21 – $38 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Take a morning to stretch out during Hikyoga. Epic Brewing Company hosts the yoga session guided by Hikyoga Colorado community teacher Natalie. You can participate in the session and later refresh with an Epic beer.
21st Century Hedonist Brunch
When: January 12, 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Embrace all things luxurious during a 21st Hedonist Brunch at Bar Helix. You can delight in a brunch menu created by guest chef Dan Lasiy, sip on cocktails and even try a vitamin drip throughout the wild afternoon.
Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza
When: January 12, 2 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $41 – $75 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show hosts its annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event celebrates Mexican traditions with Mariachis, trick roping, bull riding and more. All of the acts are choreographed by fourth-generation charro champion, Charro Jerry Diaz.
STILLness
When: January 12, 8:45 – 10 a.m.
Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.
Red Rocks Local Set
When: January 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison
Cost: $60 get tickets here
The Lowdown: If you love music and food check out the Local Set. The famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts an evening filled with drinks, a themed dinner and a backstage tour of the venue. You can jam out to music from local musicians while dining and imbibing.
Science Riot
When: January 12, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $17 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for 2020 with a night of laughter. The evening hosts local scientists who have switched up their acts to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn a bit about science and have a great time while doing so.
Mark Your Calendar
God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary
When: January 16, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Rolling ’20s ROLL
When: January 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver
Cost: $5 tickets available here
Super Stout Party
When: January 18, 12 – 9 p.m.
Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver
Cost: Free admission
Womxn’s March Denver 2020
When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public