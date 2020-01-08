20 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some exciting events lined up for the weekend. Kick it off by watching cowboys and cattle at the Stock Show Parade and end it by laughing at Science Riot. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gaze at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 9

Stock Show Parade

When: January 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Head over to Union Station to see the wild Stock Show Parade as it kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features the famous cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more for a fantastic show. You can also listen to music from marching bands and watch horses clop by – all to honor the traditions of Western culture.

Nice To Meet You Menace

When: January 9, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: RSVP for location

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Peruse art from local creators during Nice To Meet You Menace. The showcase and gallery set up are joined by music to guide you through the exhibition. You can explore the art while sipping on drinks and nibbling on snacks.

International Sportsman Expo

When: January 9 – 12

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the outdoors during one of Colorado’s largest shows for camping, fishing, watersports and more at the International Sportsman Expo. You can learn from over 100 experts, take part in seminars and even snag some sweet gear at the four-day event.

Friday, January 10

Ski Waxing Party

When: January 10, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company hosts a Ski Waxing Party. You can bring your skis and snowboard to get waxed while you sip on a pint. The event is a perfect excuse to grab a beer and get prepared for the slopes.

Free Day at Denver Zoo

When: January 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a Free Day. You can explore the zoo free of charge this Friday to see all of the amazing animals it holds. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

2020 Snowed In Maple Release

When: January 10, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with its ever-popular Snowed In brew. The new variant is a bourbon barrel-aged oatmeal stout brewed with maple syrup. You can grab a taste of the release that will be available on tap and in 19-ounce cans.

Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari

When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Get creative at Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari. You can take part in a workshop that doubles as a reunion tour of the best events in the past 10 years while also tasting different curries.

Polyphoni and Willbeaux

When: January 10, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Glow Lounge, 631 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Glow Lounge presents DJ sets from Polyphoni and Willbeaux. You can party in a ball pit, sip on $3 green tea shots and dance all night long to beats from the local DJs.

Saturday, January 11

RiNo House of Comedy Showcase

When: January 11, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for a RiNo House of Comedy Showcase. You can laugh along to hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson Saturday, Noah Reynolds, Sammy Anzer and Zach Welch during the chill evening.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: November 23, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Whip It! All Vinyls ’80s Dance Party. You can stunt your best moves while DJs Jason Heller and Erin Stereo spin poppin’ ’80s hits on vinyl. Let your freak flag fly for the evening.

Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival

When: January 11, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the takeover of Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen during the Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival. You can imbibe on 14 different barrel-aged brews on tap from breweries such as Ratio Beerworks, Elevation Beer Co. and Little Machine Beer as well as a variety of releases from Lowdown.

The Secretary

When: January 9 – February 22

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents The Secretary. The comedic play hosts an all-female cast for a tale of Ruby as she makes a dramatic move with her gun manufacturing business – naming a gun The Secretary – after a local secretary that took down a student shooter.

Is There Brunch On Mars

When: January 11 – 12

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: In honor of David Bowie, Ophelia’s hosts Is There Brunch On Mars. You can dine on a themed brunch menu, watch live painting and experience Bowie-themed visuals on the big screen in celebration of David Bowie’s life and career. Call 303.993.8023 to create a reservation.

Sunday, January 12

2020 National Western Stock Show

When: January 12 – 26

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 114th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 15-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.

Hikyoga

When: January 12, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $21 – $38 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to stretch out during Hikyoga. Epic Brewing Company hosts the yoga session guided by Hikyoga Colorado community teacher Natalie. You can participate in the session and later refresh with an Epic beer.

21st Century Hedonist Brunch

When: January 12, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Embrace all things luxurious during a 21st Hedonist Brunch at Bar Helix. You can delight in a brunch menu created by guest chef Dan Lasiy, sip on cocktails and even try a vitamin drip throughout the wild afternoon.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

When: January 12, 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $41 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show hosts its annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event celebrates Mexican traditions with Mariachis, trick roping, bull riding and more. All of the acts are choreographed by fourth-generation charro champion, Charro Jerry Diaz.

STILLness

When: January 12, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

Red Rocks Local Set

When: January 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love music and food check out the Local Set. The famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts an evening filled with drinks, a themed dinner and a backstage tour of the venue. You can jam out to music from local musicians while dining and imbibing.

Science Riot

When: January 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for 2020 with a night of laughter. The evening hosts local scientists who have switched up their acts to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn a bit about science and have a great time while doing so.

Mark Your Calendar

God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary

When: January 16, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Rolling ’20s ROLL

When: January 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Super Stout Party

When: January 18, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Womxn’s March Denver 2020

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public