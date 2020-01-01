20 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some funky events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by rocking it at All Night Long and end it by brunching at Talk With Your Mouth Full. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 2

All Night Long

When: January 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake it out at All Night Long. The event is a party dedicated to the ’80s with new wave, pop, electronic and more blaring from DJ Mike Moses, DJ Sara Splatter and Erin Stereo. You can show off your best dance moves and party all night long.

Third Coast Night: A Tribute to Dirty South Hip-Hop

When: January 2, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at a Third Coast Night: A Tribute to Dirty South Hip-Hop. You can rock out to beats from DJs Electric Lady, Polyphoni and Hexkitten throughout the Southern-themed evening.

Friday, January 3

Grateful Gnome Brewery & Lucha Libre

When: January 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, 4369 Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Girls Pint Out teams up MEETinDENVER for Grateful Gnome Brewery & Lucha Libre. You can grab a handcrafted sandwich and pint at Grateful Gnome and then head over to The Oriental Theater for wrestling and jokes at Lucha Libre & Laughs.

Cultural First Friday – Astrological

When: January 3, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas takes part in the celebration of First Friday Art Walk with a Cultural First Friday – Astrological. You can take an evening to explore the gallery, delight in bites and drinks and celebrate the new year.

The Art of Craft Beer: First Friday Night Brew

When: January 3, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: After exploring the art on Santa Fe Drive stop in at Call to Arms Brewing Company for The Art of Craft Beer: First Friday Night Brew. You can watch a brewing demonstration starting from mashings to hop additions and finishing touches. The session is capped at 12 people so make sure to arrive early for a spot.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: January 3, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Ben Roy, Christie Buchele and more. You can get your giggle on all evening long and experience some crazy wrestling.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert

When: January 3 – 5

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert. You can watch Harry and his friends face the Dark Lord as the film is projected on the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs the score of the film.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: January 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to some great jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Souvenirs

When: January 3, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: DATELINE, 3004 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of artist Koko Bayer during her solo exhibition Souvenirs. The exhibition is a collection of readymade prints and objects inspired by Bayer’s public works that play with color, scale, range and accessibility.

Saturday, January 4

50 First Jokes

When: January 4, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents 50 First Jokes. You can hear jokes from 50 of Denver’s most amazing comedians as they give their first joke of the year. The event is extremely popular so make sure to snag your tickets soon. Proceeds from the events will benefit RAICES.

MILE HIGH SOUL CLUB

When: January 4, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Get ready to party at MILE HIGH SOUL CLUB. You can show off your best dance moves with music from DJs all night long as they spin the best soul, R&B and more on vinyl 45s.

Free Day at DAM

When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection, The Light Show and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Disco Ball

When: January 4, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your bell-bottoms for a funky night at a Disco Ball. You can rock your stuff to poppin’ beats from Jason Heller and Gary Givant throughout the ’70s and ’80s themed dance party.

Jonathan Saiz #WhatisUtopia Giveaway

When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver is one of four sites chosen to host the #WhatisUtopia Giveaway. You can snag your own piece of one-of-a-kind art created by Jonathan Saiz that was displayed at the Denver Art Museum during his #WhatisUtopia exhibition.

Sunday, January 5

Self Care Sundays

When: January 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new and calmer perspective. The goal is to be more fully present and enjoy the moment without distraction.

Beyonce Brunch

When: January 5, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Beyhive unite for a Beyonce Brunch. You can jam out to Beyonce hits from DJ Blaque Gurl and watch performances from drag queens Felony Theariale Misdemeanor, Khrys’ta Aal, Lacey Vanderpump and more while dining on themed menu items.

Yoga in the Brewery

When: January 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Yoga in the Brewery. You can stretch out in the taproom to let go of your weekly stresses during the one-hour vinyasa session and later sip on a Ratio brew to refresh.

Denver Mercury Poetry

When: January 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Embrace the art of spoken word during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local educator, writer and performer Ken Arkind as he gets some slam poetry on within Mercury Cafe.

Talk With your Mouth Full

When: January 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Black Cube Headquarters, 2925 S. Umatilla St., Englewood

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Black Cube hosts a brunch series dubbed Talk With Your Mouth Full. The series, held with local artist Phil Bender, will allow you to nosh on beignets created by chef Sophie Lynn Morris while listening to Bender. This event is for artists and creatives and participation is encouraged.

Mark Your Calendar

Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari

When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

2020 Snowed In Maple Release

When: January 10, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival

When: January 11, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party

When: January 11, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $17 tickets available here