Just Announced – My Chemical Romance To Rock The Pepsi Center

The Black Parade is making some new stops in 2020. Emo-rock titans, the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, will hit the Pepsi Center on October 2. The announcement came from a career spanning video that took the viewers into the My Chemical Romance universe, detailing the many aesthetic eras of the band’s album work. From I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love to Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fantastic Killjoys, fans who’ve long waited for the group’s return were treated to a particularly reminiscent comeback announcement.
The outfit officially parted ways in 2013, and with much anticipation, reunited to play a one-off show this past December at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, that one-off reunion show broke box office records for the venue, and will surely set the stage for pandemonium come the on-sale date for the upcoming tour. Speaking of which, the forthcoming tour — the band’s first U.S. tour in nine years — will hit 18 cities, and the band is expected to relive their old classics and if rumors hold true, may have new material to share as well.