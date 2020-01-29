Just Announced – My Chemical Romance To Rock The Pepsi Center

The Black Parade is making some new stops in 2020. Emo-rock titans, the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, will hit the Pepsi Center on October 2. The announcement came from a career spanning video that took the viewers into the My Chemical Romance universe, detailing the many aesthetic eras of the band’s album work. From I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love to Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fantastic Killjoys, fans who’ve long waited for the group’s return were treated to a particularly reminiscent comeback announcement.

The outfit officially parted ways in 2013, and with much anticipation, reunited to play a one-off show this past December at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, that one-off reunion show broke box office records for the venue, and will surely set the stage for pandemonium come the on-sale date for the upcoming tour. Speaking of which, the forthcoming tour — the band’s first U.S. tour in nine years — will hit 18 cities, and the band is expected to relive their old classics and if rumors hold true, may have new material to share as well.

Tickets for My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour will go on-sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. here.

See the full tour dates below:

Sep 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 11 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 12 – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

Sep 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20 – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep 26 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Sep 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct 2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Oct 4 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 10 – Sacramento, CA – AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena