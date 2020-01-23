Denver Fashion Week Was Named An Alternative to New York Fashion Week By Forbes

Read it to believe it, but Denver Fashion Week is stepping into the big leagues. Published in Forbes yesterday, 303 Magazine‘s own event was called ” a trusted alternative to New York as a platform for emerging talent.” The bi-annual showcase was further commended for its continual support of home-grown designers. Our editor-in-chief, Brittany Werges, explained that the event’s focus on authenticity has helped us shape this singular voice for American fashion. “We’ve never tried to replicate any other fashion week because that isn’t who we are,” said Werges to Forbes. That authenticity is specifically highlighted in Denver Fashion Week’s ongoing commitment to diversity. “Denver is building a reputation for its proactively diverse casting. No more tokens of any kind; more beauty in all its forms,” explained Forbes.

Local designers such as newcomers Maxwell Bresler, Overseer Productions and Jasmine Lewis as well as DFW veterans Steve Sells and Garbarini were all highlighted for their unique contributions. The 17-year-old Denver designer Kajuanee behind Overseer was specifically featured for his “outlandish take on the Wild West streetstyle” while 19-year-old Bresler is literally “shooting for the sky.” Charlie Price, DFW’s creative director, explained to Forbes, that spotting such young talent is an inherent process for the event. “You know right away when somebody has a voice, even when they haven’t quite figured out how to use it yet,” said Price to Forbes.

While DFW’s support of American designers is the crux of the article, Forbes went on to explain how the event’s ability to draw in international and national fashion has helped elevate the event beyond the Mile High City. The collaboration between Zeppelin Station’s Made in a City was specifically featured for its Mexico City segment. It was called “easily the hottest must-see ticket on the schedule.” And while that night’s show was in fact one of the most well attended, one specific point was made: Denver Fashion Week, as a whole, is gaining popularity. And it’s not stopping there

Save the date for 303 Magazine’s Denver Fashion Week Spring 2020 show on April 25 – May 3.