Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale to Benefit RMA Children’s Foundation

Denver fashion lovers will be able to score incredible deals on clothing from their favorite boutiques this weekend all in support of a good cause. The Denver Boutique Warehouse Sale will commence on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature 16 local boutiques like Melrose & Madison, Stitch, Midnight Rambler, Denver Darling, Pinks and many more that will all put out a variety of inventory and items for everyone to browse and purchase. The warehouse sale ensures up to 75% off on all items, while the proceeds will benefit the RMA Children’s Foundation — a local nonprofit organization run completely by women who strive to improve the lives and well-being of children in Denver.

The Denver Boutique Warehouse Sale will take place at Viewhouse Ballpark, located at 2015 Market Street, Denver. To purchase tickets, go here.

Photo courtesy of Pinks.

 

