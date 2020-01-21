Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale to Benefit RMA Children’s Foundation

Denver fashion lovers will be able to score incredible deals on clothing from their favorite boutiques this weekend all in support of a good cause. The Denver Boutique Warehouse Sale will commence on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature 16 local boutiques like Melrose & Madison, Stitch, Midnight Rambler, Denver Darling, Pinks and many more that will all put out a variety of inventory and items for everyone to browse and purchase. The warehouse sale ensures up to 75% off on all items, while the proceeds will benefit the RMA Children’s Foundation — a local nonprofit organization run completely by women who strive to improve the lives and well-being of children in Denver.

The Denver Boutique Warehouse Sale will take place at Viewhouse Ballpark, located at 2015 Market Street, Denver. To purchase tickets, go here.