This past weekend the EXDO Event Center hosted a holiday-fueled shopping event with more than 70 local vendors present as RiNo’s Holiday BAZAAR kicked off. Located in the equally artistic and trendy RiNo district, this event held several activities on site. 303 Magazine set out to mingle with a diverse range of Denver’s young professionals in their sharpest winter gear. Here we have a round-up with our favorite cold-weather looks.

All photography by Brandon Johnson.