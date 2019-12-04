All Of The 2020 Red Rocks Shows Announced (With More To Come)

Fall brought with it the official end of the 2019 Red Rocks season. The final show is always bittersweet, but this year it’s a little easier to accept. Before closing, a few shows for next year were already announced at Red Rocks, and over the last month, even more, have been announced.
So, while it’s sad to leave summer nights dancing away at Red Rocks behind, there’s plenty of time to prepare for the shows you’ll be catching next year — which is fortunately right around the corner. There might even be a few you’ll want to put on your holiday gift list.
At the time of this article’s publication, 18 shows have been announced apart from the annual local set series hosted at the venue – leaving us waiting to hear when some of the big annual shows, such as Dispatch and Zedd, will be announced.
Check out the full 2020 line up below and be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll continue to update it as more shows make their way to the famous monoliths.
January
January 12 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas
January 19 – Beethoven On The Rocks w/The Colorado Symphony
January 25 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman
January 31 — Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks w/ZHU, They., SNBRN, Channel Tres, DJ Cassidy
February
February 2 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett
February 9 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Stylie, Kayla Marque
February 15 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Red Petals Band, MuleWax
February 21 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Horizon Line, No Touch
February 28 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Dream Feed, Pierce Murphy Band
March
March 6 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Sugar Ridge, Oil McCraken
March 14 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Last Nerve, Amanda Hawkins
March 21 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Glass Cases, Paul Frost, Compass and Cavern
April
April 20 — Ice Cube w/Method Man, Redman, Action Bronson
April 24 – Galantis w/3LAU
April 25 — Lotus w/Marc Rebillet, Breakbot, Eminence Ensemble
April 27 — Five Finger Death Punch w/Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills
May
May 1 — Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope
May 5 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 7 — Hippie Sabotage w/Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
May 8 – Brantley Gilbert w/Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
May 9 – Brantley Gilbert w/Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
May 10 – Die Antwoord
May 16 – Global Dub Festival w/Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust
May 17 — In This Moment w/ Black Veil Brides, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves, Ded
June
June 5 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
June 6 — Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic ft. Anjelika Jelly Joseph
June 7 — Stick Figure w/special guests
June 18 — Chicago w/Rick Springfield
July
July 10 — The Avett Brothers w/G. Love & Special Sauce
July 11 — The Avett Brothers
July 12 — The Avett Brothers w/Mark Lanegan
July 16 — Trampled By Turtles w/Caamp, Erin Rae
July 23 – David Gray
August
August 26 — Nathaniel Rateliff w/Kevin Morby
August 30 — The Black Crowes