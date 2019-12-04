All Of The 2020 Red Rocks Shows Announced (With More To Come)

Fall brought with it the official end of the 2019 Red Rocks season. The final show is always bittersweet, but this year it’s a little easier to accept. Before closing, a few shows for next year were already announced at Red Rocks, and over the last month, even more, have been announced.

So, while it’s sad to leave summer nights dancing away at Red Rocks behind, there’s plenty of time to prepare for the shows you’ll be catching next year — which is fortunately right around the corner. There might even be a few you’ll want to put on your holiday gift list.

At the time of this article’s publication, 18 shows have been announced apart from the annual local set series hosted at the venue – leaving us waiting to hear when some of the big annual shows, such as Dispatch and Zedd, will be announced.

Check out the full 2020 line up below and be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll continue to update it as more shows make their way to the famous monoliths.

January

January 12 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas

January 19 – Beethoven On The Rocks w/The Colorado Symphony

January 25 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman

January 31 — Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks w/ZHU, They., SNBRN, Channel Tres, DJ Cassidy

February

February 2 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett

February 9 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Stylie, Kayla Marque

February 15 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Red Petals Band, MuleWax

February 21 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Horizon Line, No Touch

February 28 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Dream Feed, Pierce Murphy Band

March

March 6 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Sugar Ridge, Oil McCraken

March 14 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Last Nerve, Amanda Hawkins

March 21 – Red Rocks Local Set Dinner w/Glass Cases, Paul Frost, Compass and Cavern

April

April 20 — Ice Cube w/Method Man, Redman, Action Bronson

April 24 – Galantis w/3LAU

April 25 — Lotus w/Marc Rebillet, Breakbot, Eminence Ensemble

April 27 — Five Finger Death Punch w/Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills

May

May 1 — Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope

May 5 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

May 7 — Hippie Sabotage w/Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

May 8 – Brantley Gilbert w/Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 9 – Brantley Gilbert w/Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 10 – Die Antwoord

May 16 – Global Dub Festival w/Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust

May 17 — In This Moment w/ Black Veil Brides, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves, Ded

June

June 5 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

June 6 — Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic ft. Anjelika Jelly Joseph

June 7 — Stick Figure w/special guests

June 18 — Chicago w/Rick Springfield

July

July 10 — The Avett Brothers w/G. Love & Special Sauce

July 11 — The Avett Brothers

July 12 — The Avett Brothers w/Mark Lanegan

July 16 — Trampled By Turtles w/Caamp, Erin Rae

July 23 – David Gray

August

August 26 — Nathaniel Rateliff w/Kevin Morby

August 30 — The Black Crowes