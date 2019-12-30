Mr. Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve and 17 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver is wrapping up 2019 with some mouthwatering events this week. For New Year’s Eve you can grab dinner at Hearth & Dram, or you can imbibe at Avanti or ring in the roaring ’20s at The Ramble Hotel. For your New Year’s Day hangover there is also a plethora of brunch options across the Mile High City. Wherever your plans take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, December 30

Zuni Street Run Club

When: Starts Monday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you are looking to kick off your New Year’s resolution early you can head to LoHi for Zuni Street Brewing Company’s Run Club. The running club meets every Monday for a 5k run through Confluence Park and up to Cuernavaca Park. All runners receive half-price pints at the finish line and runners that participate in five runs receive a Run Club t-shirt.

Tuesday, December 31

Mr. Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve at The Ramble Hotel

When: Tuesday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $179 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel is hosting a Gatsby-inspired New Year’s Eve Party. The event will feature light bites, open bars and champagne. You can ring in the new roaring ’20s at this festive event.

New Year’s Eve Party at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can head over to Ratio Beerworks on Tuesday for an epic New Year’s Eve dance party. Throughout the night there will be festive beer releases, a balloon drop and more. All guests will receive a free tasting to help toast to the new year.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Avanti

When: Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Avanti F & B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Avanti F & B is ringing in the New Year right this year with all open bars and passed apps from seven of their restaurants. When you are not snacking or sipping you can get down to tunes provided by DJ Digg. The ticket also includes a free Bloody Mary or Mimosa the next day at the hangover brunch.

New Year’s Eve at Denver Union Station

When: Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station celebrates the festive season with a New Year’s Eve celebration. The Great Hall will be turned into a silent disco complete with a light show and in between sets you can slip into a VIP Speakeasy.

NYE: Beat the Clock

When: Tuesday, December 31, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is counting down to the New Year with cocktail specials. Starting at 4 p.m. cocktails will be $4 with prices raising $1 every hour until the ball drops. You can pregame the New Year at Milk Market with a tasty cocktail and bite to eat at one of the restaurants.

Wednesday, January 1

New Year’s Day at Comida

When: Starts Wednesday, January 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: Comida at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Comida to indulge in a Mexican soul-food dinner this New Year’s Eve. Menu items include stuffed jalapeños with cucumber crema, Camarones a la Diabla and more. There will also be drink specials available so you can kick your 2019 hangover.

New Year’s Day Brunch at Hearth & Dram

When: Wednesday, January 1, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Hearth & Dram for a cozy start to your 2020. The modern saloon will have decadent brunch dishes like chilaquiles, Jeffy’s Famous Shrimp & Grits and more on New Year’s Day. You can delight in savory bites and Bloody Mary’s.

New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Next Stop Brew Co., 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Next Stop Brew Co. is hosting a New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch. For $16 guests will receive chicken and waffles, beer-mosas and a ski or snowboard wax. You can ring in the new year with some brew and fresh wax.

Dos Santos’ New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dos Santos (Denver), 1475 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Dos Santos is also open New Year’s Day so you can continue the fiesta at brunch. The uptown restaurant will have mix-and-match bottomless beverages, breakfast burritos, tacos and more.

The Wolf’s Tailor New Year’s Day Brunch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Wolf’s Tailor, 4058 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission reserve a table here

The Lowdown: The Wolf’s Tailor is hosting their first annual New Year’s Day Brunch this Wednesday. You can nurse your hangover over delicious plates at this Sunnyside establishment.

Thursday, January 2

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery Trivia Night

When: Thursday, January 2, 3 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery is hosting a post-holiday Trivia Night this Thursday. You can indulge in a cold craft beer and enjoy a Bison Brat from the Farmer in the Hive food truck.

Friday, January 3

Silhouettes Raspberry Belgian Dark Ale Release

When: Friday, January 3, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is hosting its first release of 2020 with the Silhouettes Raspberry Belgian Dark Ale. The classic Belgian Dubbel style ale is made with 425 pounds of raspberries per batch giving it a tart and fruited accent which naturally brings out the malt-forward sweetness.

Grateful Gnome Brewery & Lucha Libre

When: Friday, January 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, 4369 Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Girls Pint Out is taking over Berkeley this Friday. The night will start at The Grateful Gnome for handcrafted sandwiches and craft beer and end across the street at The Oriental Theater for Lucha Libre & Laughs.

The Art of Craft Beer: First Friday Night Brew

When: Friday, January 3, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can switch up your First Friday plans at Call to Arms Brewing Company this week. The event will walk through the entire brewing process from mashing to yeast management and more. The demonstration is capped to 12 people so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Saturday, January 4

Rye Whiskey Aged Imperial Stout Release

When: Saturday, January 4, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is releasing its first Single Cask of 2020 this Saturday. The brew is a Rye Whiskey Aged Imperial Stout aged in Laws Whiskey House barrels. The event will also kick off enrollment for the Northern membership.

Sunday, January 5

Fourth Annual Brew Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, January 5, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus is hosting a belated New Year’s Eve Party celebrating industry folks. The event will feature a fake countdown, Giant Beer pong tournaments, a free Mac n Cheese Bar and more. You can relive the ringing in the new year at Bierstadt Lageraus this Sunday.

Live Music Sundays at Lola Coastal Mexican

When: Starts Sunday, January 5 at 3 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Live Music Sundays return to Lola Coastal Mexican this week. You can delight in Baja bites and expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying some live entertainment.

Mark Your Calendar

2020 Snowed In Maple Release

When: Friday, January 10 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Sixth Annual Barrel Aged Beer Festival

When: Saturday, January 11 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Sugar School: Gluten-Free Bakes

When: Saturday, January 11 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here