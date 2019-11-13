Kacey Musgraves Coming to Denver as The Secret Closer Of Visible’s Phonetopia

There’s never been a better time to “Yee-Haw.” Multi-Grammy award-winning country breakout, Kacey Musgraves will head to Denver next week on November 23, for a once-secret performance at Visible’s Phonetopia pop-up in RiNo.

To date, the immersive phone installation has played host to acts like HAIM and Maggie Rogers and later on this week French Montana and GRiZ amongst others. The Phonetopia concerts have been intimate affairs with many capped at less than 200 people. These earlier performances were filled with covers and unique renditions. For Rogers, the singer/songwriter covered Soulja Boy and dove into all acoustic renditions of songs on her acclaimed album Heard It In A Past Life. The following night HAIM had more than a few jokes for the audience and busted out some of their newest singles and covered Fleetwood Mac, Shania Twain and Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait.” As for Musgraves, we’re sure it’ll be equally special. She’s hinted to us that the night will focus on her latest album.

“I’m excited to come to Denver to bring some intimate, Golden Hour magic to Phonetopia,” said Musgraves in regards to the highly anticipated performance.

The last time Musgraves was in Denver it was in July at Red Rocks, following her Album of the Year award at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

As a bonus, 303 Magazine has four tickets and a meet and greet to give away to our readers. Head to our Instagram (@303magazine) to enter.

The performance, like the others that came before, will be free, and fans need only to RSVP this Friday at 10 a.m. here.