24 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some riveting events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting in some hotcakes at The Denver Pancake & Booze Art Show and end it by firing up that Christmas spirit a little early at the LIGHT | Cherry Hills Outdoor Light Experience. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a gaze at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, November 21

The Denver Pancake & Booze Art Show

When: November 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Nightclub, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Pancake & Booze Art Show is back in the city by popular demand. You can grab a stack of hot pancakes and explore Temple Nightclub as it transforms into a showcase holding more than 100 local artists’ works. You can also watch live body painting, bop to sets from local DJs and music producers all while perusing some sick art.

Dine Out (or In) to End Childhood Hunger

When: November 21, 12:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations, Colorado

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cooking Matters Colorado presents Dine Out (or In) to End Childhood Hunger. You can feast from more than 20 Colorado restaurants for a good cause. Each restaurant will donate a portion of your meal’s proceeds to Cooking Matters Colorado to help end childhood hunger. Participating restaurants will include Kachina Cantina, The Kitchen and The Nickel.

A Night of Yeti Appreciation

When: November 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the season of the Yeti with A Night of Yeti Appreciation. The evening is part of Great Divide Barrel Bar’s Yeti Awareness Week with a tapping of a Cosmic Yeti brew, S’mores roasting, comedy and more.

Science Lounge: Exoplanets and Extraterrestrials

When: November 2, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the solar system at Science Lounge: Exoplanets and Extraterrestrials. The event will take an evening to seek deeper into if we are really alone and if Earth is the only planet sustainable to life. You can even create your own alien and look up at the night sky with the help of a telescope.

Camp Christmas

When: November 21 – January 5

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $8 – $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Hangar at Stanley has been transformed into a merry and bright wonderland of all things Christmas during Camp Christmas. The installation, created by artist Lonnie Hanzon and his crew takes inspiration from camp style – an over the top art style with hints of irony – along with the traditional meaning of camp.

Winter Gift Market

When: November 21 – 23

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you haven’t started your holiday gift hunt now is the time and the Winter Gift Market is chock-full of ideas to get you ready for the festive season. The market hosts vendors selling jewelry, handcrafted holiday bits and bobs, antiques and more.

Prêt-a-Porter Fashion Showcase

When: November 21, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Sterling Event Space, 1261 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your fashion on during a Prêt-à-Porter Fashion Showcase. You can watch as models strut their stuff down the runway in local and national designers such as Aesthete Mercantile, Boysterous and La’Marie Luxeries.

Friday, November 22

Meow Wolf Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura

When: November 22 – 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29.95 – $84.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The ever-innovative creative collective Meow Wolf is hosting a new concept dubbed Meow Wolf Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura. The three-day event will give you the chance to party with names such as Claude VonStroke, Steve Darko, Nadasound and more. You can get wild and dark while partying it out, and be surrounded by art installations crafted by local artists too.

Fourth Annual National Yeti Day

When: November 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yeti Awareness Week continues its reign with the Fourth Annual National Yeti Day. You can imbibe on tappings of more than 12 different brews include the Velvet Yeti, the Chai Yeti and the Mexican Chocolate Yeti, you can snack on bites from the Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company and more. You can also snag killer giveaways to make the evening even better.

Midnight Madness

When: November 22 – 23, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, ‎590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bucket of popcorn for a screening of The Lost Boys during Midnight Madness. The film follows the story of Michael, who starts to hang out with a gang of bike-riding and blood-sucking vampire bad boys to the astonishment of his family.

Winter Welcome

When: November 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: E. 29th Ave. Town Center, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The holiday season is almost in full swing and Stapleton MCA is preppin’ with a Winter Welcome. You can explore the 29th Avenue businesses during an open house and watch as the town center turns on the holiday lighting displays with music, carolers and more to achieve that festive atmosphere.

1920s Prohibition Party

When: November 22, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: NATIV Hotel honors the upcoming 100th year anniversary of the roaring ’20s during a 1920s Prohibition Party. You can dance all night long to music from DJs, imbibe on cocktails and more throughout the night.

Saturday, November 23

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

When: November 23 – 24

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Christmas classic on with a twist while watching The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Denver Center of the Performing Arts hosts the contemporary take on the wintery tale with music from a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow. You can watch dancers take the stage with poppin’ moves set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful notes.

Day of Darks

When: November 23, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on a dark brew during Wynkoop Brewing Company’s Day of Darks. The day is dedicated to dark beers with unlimited tastings of brews and chocolates, a special commemorative glass to take home and more.

World Gift Market

When: November 23 – 24

Where: Intersection of Hampden Blvd. and Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a different route this gift-giving season and find some eco-friendly and fair-trade items at the World Gift Market. The market occurs the weekend before Thanksgiving, giving you a chance to shop before that Black Friday rush.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: November 23, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at the Whip It! All Vinyls ’80s Dance Party. You can show off your best moves while DJs Jason Heller and Erin Stereo spin out hot ’80s hits on vinyl. Let your inhibition go and dance all night long.

Cherry Creek’s Annual Tree Lighting

When: November 23, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your festivities early with Cherry Creek’s Annual Tree Lighting and after-party. You can watch the tree light up in the night, delight in hot chocolate to warm you and get in on an after-party within the shopping center.

Christkindl Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping

When: November 23, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get in the Christmas spirit with the Christkindl Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping. The Denver Christkindl Market opens for the holiday season with live music, a chance to sip from the ceremonial keg and loads of vendors to shop from during the traditional German-style market.

Photos with Krampus

When: November 23, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Hooked on Colfax, 3213 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: As Christmas rolls around you can take it to the dark side and get a bit naughty at Photos with Krampus. Krampus is the half-goat, half-demon monster that punishes naughty children during the holiday season. You can grab a photo with the monstrous creature and see which side you really are on.

Sunday, November 24

The Art of Brunch

When: November 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art of Brunch is back for its November installment. You can explore more than 20 participating galleries and businesses in the Art District on Santa Fe including Spark Gallery, Mai Wyn Fine Art and Green Lady Gardens during the gallery hop. Each location will have complimentary brunch bites to nosh on to keep your art adventures fueled.

Wines-Giving

When: November 24, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your Thanksgiving early with the Bigsby’s Folly Wines-Giving. You can sample over 50 wines from across the globe with bites along the way. The evening will also hold recipe pairing suggestions to get your table ready for the upcoming holidays.

Self Care Sunday

When: November 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Take a day to wind down at Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a day to slow down and experience the art that is held the galleries with a new (and hopefully more appreciative) perspective. The goal to be more present and enjoy the moment in its fullest.

32nd Annual Champagne Cascade

When: November 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Champagne Cascade returns to The Brown Palace Hotel for its 32nd year for its magnificent display. You can watch as Moet & Chandon champagne bottles are sabered open and poured on top of a pyramid created solely of 6,000 glasses. This year the champagne will be poured by Avalanche player and legend Joe Sakic.

LIGHT | Cherry Hills Outdoor Light Experience

When: November 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., Highlands Ranch

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Cherry Hills Community Church hosts a LIGHT | Cherry Hills Outdoor Light Experience. You can drive through the Cherry Hills campus and explore a magical light display in honor of the holiday season. The display raises funds to help homelessness issues in Douglas County. Donations are welcome.

Jesus Christ Superstar

When: November 26 – December 1

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $115 tickets available here

Drakesgiving 2

When: November 28, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 tickets available here

The Grand Illumination 2019

When: November 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29 – December 1

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission