New Colorado Music You Should Know – November Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs.

Artists from all genres put themselves on the local music map this month. From new singles from popular local artists like Kyle Emerson to releases from more underground bands in the hardcore scene, Denver’s local scene proves that there’s no shortage of good music no matter what genres you subscribe to. As fall turns to winter and you get ready to snuggle up with your loved ones, so do Denver’s local musicians – many of whom released songs about love and heartbreak this month.

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Yael Santé

Listen if you like Alicia Keys

Yael Santé’s smooth voice is captivating. Perfect easy listening, her debut release The Romance EP tells stories of love and loss. Santé’s comfortable melodies wrap around you like a warm blanket, perfect for staying warm as winter approaches.

Roy Matz

Listen if you like Flying Lotus

A Denver transplant, Roy Matz’s brand of electronic hip-hop fits snugly among other local rap and RnB artists. His smooth melodies and lo-fi beats make his music perfect for anyone looking for some easy listening.

Patrick Shorten and His Country Band

Listen if you like George Strait

Fronted by Patrick Shorten of Goslings, Patrick Shorten and His Country Band is Shorten’s latest musical endeavor. Their unapologetically slow ballads reflect the band’s classic country influences.

Liptruce

Listen if you like Phantogram

Newcomers to the Denver scene, Liptruce is downtempo alternative pop, with the volume turned all the way up. Their emotionally driven pop lyrics tug at your heartstrings in a profound way – it won’t be long before this band is making major waves in the local scene.

Redivider

Listen if you like American Football

Redivider takes midwest emo and turns up the volume, successfully carving out space for themselves in the Denver pop-punk scene. With music that could technically be classified in a variety of genres and a captivating stage presence at their live shows, Redivider is asleep in the Denver scene that you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on.

Five New Local Songs

Muscle Beach – “Church Tongue”

Listen if you like Whores

The first track off the band’s sophomore album, “Church Tongue” is a frenzied punk track full of harsh vocals. Though the sound may be alienating to those unfamiliar with the genre, Muscle Beach’s high energy music is a testament to everything there is to love about the local punk and hardcore scene.

Kyle Emerson – “Better”

Listen if you like Kings of Leon

Kyle Emerson’s latest single gives insight into the direction of his upcoming album, set to be released this month. The dancey tune has an upbeat tempo that mixes perfectly with Emerson’s smooth vocal delivery.

Vicoda – “Wild”

Listen if you like The Pretty Reckless

Vicoda draws on a variety of influences. From classic rock to funk and soul, their diverse musical roots combine to create a unique sound. Driven by the powerful vocals of Shivani Bhatt, their latest single is high energy and likely to be a song you won’t be able to take off repeat.

Colfax Speed Queen – “Dreamers”

Listen if you like Thee Oh Sees

A track from their latest album, “Dreamers” is slower than the songs you might be familiar with from the local rock group. While it may be a slight variation from the high-octane rock that Colfax Speed Queen is known for, it’s a good new direction. With no shortage of fast riffs, “Dreamers” balances the group’s traditional sound with classic rock ballad influences.

Pacific Nerve – “Telephone Love”

Listen if you like Stand Atlantic

Boulder-based pop group Pacifica Nerve writes catchy songs infused with the energy of alternative rock. Their latest single, “Telephone Love” is the perfect tune for anyone struggling with a love that’s too far away.

Five New Local Music Videos

Adiel Mitchell – “Sunset Bay Cafe”

Listen if you like Jeremih

Produced by Levi Double U, Adiel Mitchell’s latest music video is an expression of Mitchell’s uniqueness. Throughout the video, Mitchell models the latest fashion trends from local brand BFresh, highlighting all there is to love about expressing your individuality in Denver.

False Report – “Empty Secrets”

Listen if you like The Menzingers

False Report’s latest music video came out just in time for Halloween. The animated video follows the band as they encounter a variety of frightful sights, including monsters and ghosts.

Thousand Frames – “Regret You”

Listen if you like Breaking Benjamin

Rock band Thousand Frames’ latest video tells the story of heartbreak. Following frontman Kyle Kaufman as he tells the story of a breakup, it showcases him reminiscing on a past relationship and coming to terms with the loss as he moves on.

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene – “City of Love”

Listen if you like Emmylou Harris

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene’s latest music video follows Pastine as she explores the city of Denver. The rockabilly video showcases the band playing local shows as they cruise throughout the Mile High in a stylish ’65 Lincoln Continental.

sloan:sonna – “Time To Leave LA”

Listen if you like Julien Baker

Indie folk duo sloan:sonna’s music is hauntingly beautiful. Their recent music video release features an assortment of vintage video clips of skiers enjoying the winter weather – just in time for another season of Colorado snowstorms.