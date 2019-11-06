Local Listen – Animals in Exile’s “Western Gothic” is Dark and Inspirational

This is an entry in an ongoing series for 303 Magazine, which will provide a range of local album reviews. It is our intention to highlight the talents of local musicians, whether veterans to the industry or newcomers. Like the bands, the album can be fresh or something we just haven’t had the power to take off repeat in the past few months. Check out previous entries in the series here.

When I’m about to set off on a road trip, I pick out music more carefully than the things I decide to pack in my suitcase. There’s some music, whether because of its lyrics, for its sound or for the feeling it evokes, is road trip music. The right album has the ability to propel you farther down the road, or at least give you an illusion you’re making progress. Each passing sign, each yellow line in the road seems perfectly choreographed for the tune, marking a beat passed and one closer to the destination. Add a sunset melting through the windshield, a favorable breeze and a picture-perfect country — you’ll have a scene that’s made for inspirational movies.

Local psychedelic rock band Animals in Exile offers us such a road trip gem with their new album Western Gothic, which dropped November 1. The album is lyrically poignant, with a blend of grit and ease that makes it distinctly Western. Each song is a separate thought on life and death — and what it means to struggle in between — yet the album still feels inspirational, urging the listener to consider a purpose. Listening to the album makes driving forward seem like a natural step.

 

Animals in Exile is Redding Bacon’s project, with Redding being the primary lyricist and songwriter. For Western Gothic, he collaborated with local musicians Bob Boyer, Sean O’Neal and Colby Rogers. Western Gothic is proceeded by The Somnambulists and Through a Glass Darkly. The new album, Bacon said, is more “Western folk.” It also contains more flamenco chord progressions and reverb, adding the psychedelic element Bacon was after.

“We wanted a more thematic album,” Bacon said of the album’s existential theme, one he says includes topics such as death, decay and a harsh environment. “There’s not really a genre called “Western Gothic.”

The album opens with the track “Side Eyes,” an instrumental tone-setter. Next on the album is “Misery,” which is as beautiful as it is bleak with the broken-dream call to “cheer me into suffering,” and a political commentary that includes the lyric “they bury their children for the man.” The rest of the album is a smooth narrative, each song a separate statement but ones that work well as a whole. The ending two tracks “Westward Bound” and “Butterfly” are introspective and philosophical, but also the perfect ending note for an album that is dark but also looks to the future.

Fans of garage rock, psychedelic music and good writing will appreciate Animals in Exile and the story that was achieved in Western Gothic. Between the garage music tones, the bluesy-country twang similar to that of Son Volt and a psychedelic rock statement, there’s something for all types of dreamers in this album. It might be a good idea to keep this album queued up on the playlist for your next adventure.
When Sloan met Sonna at a college in Utah, he was a psychology major whose parents were classical singers. She was a music student ironing out the intricacies of creating songs. Before marrying and embarking on careers that would take them to New Zealand, they fell in love and co-wrote “Closer,” a song that — several years later — would win them a Denver-based songwriting contest and cinch their debut album, All the Right Statements. 

Folk-pop is not a common genre-pairing, but it makes sense when it comes from husband-and-wife duo sloan:sonna. Their album All the Right Statements — released September 6 — is filled with observational storytelling, set to a pop sound that’s polished and pleasant. It embodies the bliss of folk music with the prettiness of pop and serves as a breath of fresh air in a music scene that does’t see much of its kind.

Anyone who appreciates good lyrics and gets frustrated by poor diction can appreciate being able to understand what the singer is saying. All the Right Statements predominately features Sonna’s voice, and the clarity and sweetness of her voice when telling the story of a person who just doesn’t fit in L.A. culture (“Time to Leave LA”) and the story of a guy with the world in the palm of his hand (the title track,) is extremely refreshing.

The sweet and easy-to-follow sound to sloan:sonna came after the duo realized the way they had been trained musically may be a bit too — for lack of a better word — heady. What they wanted to accomplish on an album wouldn’t be found by relying solely on classical training.

“When we settled on the vocal style that we were gonna use for the album, we both had to acknowledge that we were kind of surrounded by a lot of pretentious-sounding vocal styles,” Sloan explained.

Jazz, classical, pop or otherwise, sloan:sonna offers Denver listeners something fresh with All the Right Statements. The delivery of their stories and the tongue-and-cheek observations of people they once knew is worth keeping an ear out for.

sloan:sonna will be performing their award-winning song “Closer” at the Colorado Music Business Organization’s COMBO event on Friday, November 15 at the Walnut Room. More information can be found here.

 
