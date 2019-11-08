Gucci Launches its First US Pop-Up Store in Denver Next Week

Founded in Florence, Italy nearly a century ago, Gucci is a household name, whether you live in sartorial splendor or not. With creative director, Alessandro Michele, at the helm, Gucci has managed to stay one of the globe’s most popular fashion houses, as it continues to innovate well into the 21st century. Starting November 15, Gucci will hit much closer to home for fans in the Mile High City, as Gucci Pin debuts in Cherry Creek Mall. Inspired by the pins created as part of interactive navigation systems, Gucci Pin will bring the brand to Denver in the form of a pop-up storefront featuring the house’s iconic Flora pattern — made legendary in 1966 by Princess Grace of Monaco.

The Denver Gucci Pin Gift Giving Collection will combine elements of the Flora pattern — daffodils, poppies, butterflies and beetles — with the Ophidia, one of the House’s most coveted line of handbags bearing the GG motif and Gucci red and green stripe.

According to the press release, “Inside Gucci Pin Gift Giving locations are a lineup of women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories – featuring women’s bags in differing silhouettes including a new jewelry case, small leather goods such as wallets and cardholders crafted in GG motif printed with the flowers and insects of Flora, in brilliant colors, and trimmed with red, yellow or white leather. The accessories also feature the Double G hardware and the Web stripe.”

Additionally, the Gucci App will offer a unique digital experience, with a special section designed to immerse users in a unique digital experience, with augmented reality technology (AR) and filters planned for social platforms like Instagram.

In early 2020, Gucci Pins across the world will celebrate Chinese New Year, and Gucci Pin GG Psychedelic stores dedicated to the brand’s multicolor GG and stars motif will open between late January and March.

Gucci Pin will debut on November 15 at Cherry Creek Mall located at 3000 East 1st Avenue, Denver.