26 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by celebrating the vast cultures of the Americas at the Biennial of the Americas Festival and end it by noshing on some savory bites at the 4th Annual Neighborhood Pig Roast. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure you take some time to peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, September 26

Biennial of the Americas Festival

When: September 25 – 28

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: The Biennial of the Americas Festival is back in Denver. The international celebration of art, culture and ideas hosts people from all across North and South America to gather together for diversity and to solve problems. You can explore workshops, see a giant jaguar installation and more throughout the four-day festival.

Denver Beertography Project

When: September 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Beertography Project is back at the Great Divide Barrel Bar. You can meet with other beer-lovers and photographers alike to talk about cameras, brews and photography while sipping on a Great Divide beer.

PORKtoberfest

When: September 26, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bacon Social House, 2434 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bacon Social House and Ratio Beerworks team up serve up PORKtoberfest. You can delight in a three-course meal with bites including pumpkin soup shooters, a whole slow-roasted Berkshire hog and apple strudel. You can imbibe on unlimited Ratio Beerworks brews paired with each dish.

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 26 – 28

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: The High Plains Comedy Festival is back for the seventh year. You can hear from some of the best comedians during the three-day festival such as headliner comedians Maria Bamford, Aparna Nancherla, Sam Tallent and more.

Science Riot

When: September 26, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for a new night of laughs with a rowdy lineup of real-life scientists giving their best at comedy. You can hear inside secrets from the scientific community and giggle at some great jokes throughout the evening.

Friday, September 27

National Coffee Day

When: September 27 – 28

Where: Boyer’s Coffee, 7295 N. Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boyer’s Coffee honors National Coffee Day with a two-day coffee-centric celebration. You can snag some awesome deals, grab giveaways, munch on food from food trucks and more through the coffee-fueled weekend. If you love your coffee you can stop by the 1927 schoolhouse with Boyer’s this Friday to party.

Goats in RiNo

When: September 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Goats in RiNo returns for a movie night with adorable goats to join your film viewing experience. You can see a screening of Bull Durham and later watch a fireworks show with Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary while digging into bites from the Wong Way Veg food truck.

Thriftopia

When: September 27, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and ThriftCon team up for a shopping experience like no other – Thriftopia. You can take part in a three-week vintage clothing and collectibles market that will take over the Alley of Dairy Block with live music, cocktails from Poka Lola and more. There are three days to catch it — September 27, October 4 and October 11.

Denver Oktoberfest Weekend Two

When: September 27 – 29

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to party during Denver Oktoberfest Weekend Two. You participate in Stein racing, bratwurst eating competitions, keg bowling and more throughout the three-day German-style festival. You can also get your fill of German fare while sipping on local brews.

Space Case Comedy

When: September 27, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your giggles on at Space-Case Comedy. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Rachel Weeks, Mara Wiles, Wes Williams and Dylan Dean. While you laugh you can also win art door prizes and listen to commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale

When: September 27 – 28

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stock up on your favorite garden plants and flower bulbs during the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. You can have the chance to meet horticulturist experts, explore the gardens and purchase some amazing plants that were grown at the gardens.

Untitled Final Friday

When: September 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Every last Friday of the Month Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. This Friday you can experience a behind the scenes look at the creative process of artist MO SPKX with the theme of Harvest of the Dreamer. You can listen to live music, learn about astrology, hear surrealist poetry and more during the artsy night.

Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo

When: September 27 – 29

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo is back in Denver for the fifth year. You can celebrate the wild world of tattooing by exploring artists from around the world, watching a tattoo competition, meeting experts and more.

Saturday, September 28

Free Days in the National Parks

When: September 28, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore your national parks during Free Days in the National Parks. The National Park Service has dedicated this Saturday to National Public Lands Day for a chance for you to get some fresh air outdoors. Check here for more information.

DOGtoberfest

When: September 28, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery hosts DOGtoberfest with Big Bones Canine Rescue. You can bring your furry companion to participate in a doggy costume contest, dive into food from Little Reds Kitchen and much more during the adoption event. Help support the rescue and celebrate your four-legged buddies at the brew fueled party.

Cósmico Americas

When: September 28, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to party during Cósmico Americas. The event is the closing celebration of the Biennial of the Americas and is taking over Civic Center Park with a rocking light and sound show. You can see a giant Jaguara sculpture created by Sonic Design Studio from Colombia and dance all night long.

Colfax Westfest

When: September 28, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: W. Colfax Ave. from Lowell Blvd. to Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your drink on during Colfax Westfest. You can explore West Colfax Avenue as it transforms into a celebration of food, live art, music and libations while meeting the businesses that call the neighborhood home.

Vintage Denver

When: September 28, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Big Green partners with Dairy Block for Vintage Denver. You can rock the night away to ’90s beats from DJ Morgan Page and DJ Alex Cruz as the Dairy Block Alley is transformed into a wild ’90s block party. The evening is hosted by Kimbal Musk and Chad McWhinney.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: September 28, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can dance till your feet get sore with a ’90s theme jam as DJs play hits throughout the night. Be sure to stunt your best jelly shoes and bucket hat to rock out to some great music.

TheBigWonderful

When: September 28, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Shops At Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful returns for a crafty shopping extravaganza this Saturday. You can shop from over 70 Colorado vendors, jam out to live music, sip on brews from local breweries and cideries and more throughout the afternoon.

Weird Touch

When: September 28, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Indulge your freaky side at Weird Touch. You can explore Broadway Roxy (formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera) and party until the sun rises to dark disco beats from DJs. Wear what makes you feel comfortable.

Sweet William Market

When: September 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Founders Green hosts the final Sweet William Market of the year. You can peruse a fall outdoor market filled with artisan vendors, collectors, live music and more. You can also grab a coffee and food from food trucks to fuel your shopping experience and support the Morgan Adams Foundation.

Expecto Bar Crawl

When: September 28, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Feel the magic during an Expecto Bar Crawl. The event is a wizarding themed crawl with house sorting necklaces, an acceptance letter, themed drinks at each participating location and more. The crawl starts at The Ginn Mill.

Sunday, September 29

The Art of Brunch

When: September 29, 12 p.m.

Where: Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Art of Brunch is back in the Baker neighborhood. You can explore more than 20 galleries in the Art District on Santa Fe while snacking on complimentary brunch bites. You can also delight on beer, wine, cider and mimosa specials at Otero Taproom after your artsy adventure.

Poets at the Park

When: September 29, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Suspect Press and Punch Drunk Press team up for Poets at the Park. You can gather with like-minded individuals to listen to an open reading in Cheesman Park. Feel welcome to bring your own poetry, snacks and a comfortable seat to sit on.

4th Annual Neighborhood Pig Roast

When: September 29, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vesper Lounge, 233 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Vesper Lounge hosts its 4th Annual Neighborhood Pig Roast this Sunday. The ticket price will get you a plate piled high with hot roasted pork that has been slowly cooking on the patio spit grill, sides of crispy potatoes, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. You can listen to live music from The Royal Aces while dining.

Mark Your Calendar

Great American Beer Festival 2019

When: October 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Goonies in Concert

When: October 11, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99 tickets available here