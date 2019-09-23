National Coffee Day and 20 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some delicious events this week. You can start the week at Izakaya Den’s Sake Grand Tasting and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations over the weekend. Wherever your plans take you, make sure to checkout this lineup of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, September 23

Izakaya Den Sake Grand Tasting

When: Monday, September 23, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Izakaya Den, 1487 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Izakaya Den’s fall sake tasting event is this Monday. The event will feature six sake tasting stations and passed appetizers on both floors of the Pearl street establishment.

Bitter Truth & Tiki Lovers Cocktail Competition

When: Starts Monday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Bitter Truth & Tiki Lovers Cocktail Competition is taking over Finn’s Manor this Monday. The event will have bartending teams of two compete to make the best cocktail. You can cast your vote and enjoy special The Bitter Truth and Tiki lovers cocktails throughout the night.

Tuesday, September 24

The Big Lebowski Beer Dinner with Left Hand Brewing

When: Tuesday, September 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver (Sloan’s Lake), 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Dude is taking over Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake for a Beer Dinner with Left Hand Brewing. For $50 guests will enjoy a three-course meal inspired by The Big Lebowski with Left Hand Brewing beer pairings while watching the cult classic.

Slow Food Soirée

When: Tuesday, September 24 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Uprooted, 1422 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Slow Food is hosting a members-only dinner at Larimer Uprooted, the new rooftop farm in Larimer Square. Attendees will enjoy slow food-inspired drinks and small bites while learning about the new urban farm. If you are not a Slow Food member you can sign up here.

Wednesday, September 25

Women’s-Only Craft Beer Classes

When: Starts Wednesday, September 25 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Women’s-Only Craft Beer Classes are taking over Factotum Brewhouse starting this Wednesday. The three-part series focuses on the craft beer lingo and basics, the style and history of craft beer and appropriate glassware and food pairings.

Cheese 101: From Pasture to Palate

When: Wednesday, September 25 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Truffle Cheese Shop, 2906 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Truffle Cheese Shop presents Cheese 101: From Pasture to Palate. The class will cover how different cheeses are made and what makes them different. You can try a variety of cheeses while learning about the delightful dairy.

Thursday, September 26

PORKtoberfest

When: Thursday, September 26 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bacon Social House, 2434 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bacon Social House and Ratio Beerworks are partnering to bring you PORKtoberfest. The event will feature a three-course meal, a whole slow roasted Berkshire hog and unlimited Ratio Beerworks brews. You can sip on some brews and dine on some swine.

Cena Vegetariana at LIBERATI

When: Thursday, September 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery is hosting an Italian-style vegetarian dinner this Thursday. For $45 guests will be served six authentic Italian vegetarian dishes. Dishes include Pinzimonio veggies, torta rustica and Parmigiana di Melanzane.

Cocktails and Cheese

When: Thursday, September 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rising Sun Distillery is hosting a cheese and cocktail pairing. The event will teach you about the origins and types of different cheeses and how they are paired with various spirits.

Friday, September 27

National Coffee Day at Boyer’s Coffee

When: Starts Friday, September 27 at 6:30 a.m.

Where: Boyer’s Coffee, 7295 N. Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boyer’s Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long. The North Washington location will have deals, giveaways, food trucks and more. You can celebrate the brown bean juice in a 1927 schoolhouse with Boyer’s this Friday.

Denver Oktoberfest Weekend Two

When: Starts Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Oktoberfest is back for round two this weekend. The event features Keg Bowling, Stein Racing and bratwurst eating competitions. You can get your fill of German fare while ringing in the new season.

Taos: Prickly Pear Pale Release

When: Friday, September 27 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is releasing Taos: Prickly Pear Pale this Friday. The brew is a session pale ale with notes of tropical fruit, watermelon and honeydew. You can transport your tastebuds to Taos with The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project.

Saturday, September 28

Upslope’s 5th Annual Backcountry Taproom

When: Saturday, September 28 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Grand Park Development, 46 Market St., Fraser

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Upslope’s Backcountry Taproom returns this Saturday. The outdoor taproom is at the top of Grand Park by the way of 2.5 miles of marked trails. At the top you will be greeted by Upslope’s Outdoor Taproom, which includes free pancake kebobs and coffee in the morning with food available for purchase throughout the day.

Patio Anniversary Party + Silent Disco Under the Stars

When: Saturday, September 28 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: $8 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City’s patio is one year old and they are throwing a silent disco to celebrate. The event will host free beer tastings from Cerebral Brewing, Avery Brewing Company and more. There will also be a silent disco outside so you can enjoy the stars.

DOGtoberfest

When: Saturday, September 28 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is hosting an Octoberfest adoption event with Big Bones Canine Rescue. The event will feature a doggy costume contest, food by Little Reds Kitchen and much more. You can celebrate your canine best friend at this RiNo brewery.

Oktoberfest with Vegan Van + WongWayVeg

When: Saturday, September 28 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company is hosting a plant based Oktoberfest this Saturday with Vegan Van and WongWayVeg. The event will also feature two beer releases, live music and contests.

Food Truck Fight Aurora, CO

When: Saturday, September 28 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Town Center, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The first annual Food Truck Fight starts this Saturday. The event will host a collection of food trucks, beverage vendors, live music and bounce houses. Each food truck will also have a $2 sampling menu where you can decide the winner and cast your vote on the best food truck.

Colfax Westfest

When: Saturday, September 28 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: West Colfax, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Westside of Colfax is hosting a festival to celebrate what makes it unique. Colfax Westfest. Guests can sample food and drinks while mingling with West Colfax residents.

Sunday, September 29

4th Annual Neighborhood Pig Roast

When: Sunday, September 29 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vesper Lounge, 233 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Vesper Lounge is hosting the fourth annual Pig Roast this Sunday. For $10 diners will get a plate of roasted pork fresh from the patio spit grill. Sides will include crispy potatoes, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Live music will be provided by The Royal Aces.

Denver Vintage Reggae Society Party and Record Swap

When: Sunday, September 29 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DJ Tone and Wesley G of the DVRS will be hosting a record swap at Ratio Beerworks this Sunday. The event will feature sets of a mix of old school punk, rock ‘n’ roll, Jamaican ska and reggae on the Ratio patio. You can sip on some brew while swapping some rare vinyl.

The Art of Brunch

When: Starts Sunday, September 29 at 12 p.m.

Where: Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art of Brunch returns to the Baker neighborhood. Attendees will go gallery hopping through the Santa Fe Art District. Otero Taproom will have beer, wine, cider and mimosa specials.

Mark Your Calendar

Brew & Cue GABF Kickoff Party at Liberati Brewery

When: Wednesday, October 2 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

4th Annual All-Star IPA Throwdown

When: Wednesday, October 2 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: TBD, tickets available at the door

Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11

When: Friday, October 4 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here