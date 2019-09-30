Samurai Pop-up and 31 Things to Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some crafty fall events lined up this week. Start it off with a crazy Monday Night Fire Jam and end it by getting your shop on at The Craftsman’s Market. Whatever your week entails, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 30

Monday Night Fire Jam

When: September 30, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. Unit 3, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience wild stunts from Circus Collective’s fire performers at a Monday Night Fire Jam. You can also participate in a grill out with the collective and bring your own items to grill and share. A $5 to $10 donation is recommended to help cover fuel and permitting.

Evening Vinyassa

When: September 30, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Let your Monday stresses go at an Evening Vinyasa flow. You can stretch into downward dog on the Great Lawn with guidance from an instructor from The River Yoga. No worries if you aren’t super flexible as all levels are welcome to participate. Be sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.

The Art of Mass Gatherings

When: September 30 – October 1

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols hosts The Art of Mass Gatherings. The workshop – led by Denver Arts & Venues, Performing Arts Readiness and Colorado Creative Industries gives a look into how to organize and implement massive socio-cultural events and festivals. The four-hour class provides hands-on demonstrations and workshops focused on the logistics of large gatherings like planning for water, waste, electricity and shelter.

Tuesday, October 1

Black Swords of Extinction

When: October 1, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore works from artist Brian D’Agosta at TRVE Brewing during his exhibition Black Swords of Extinction. The exhibition features five new dark pieces along with older works. You can peruse the art, sip on a brew and get a little metal.

Wednesday, October 2

Mutiny Poetry Series #37

When: October 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe partners with Meow Wolf and Suspect Press for a Mutiny poetry Series #37. The ongoing series will give you a chance to hear from local poets such as Iris, Sarah Rodriguez and Nick Plumber. The evening is hosted by Brice Maiurro.

Femme Club

When: October 2, 7:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse presents Femme Club. The event features a screening of The Velvet Vampire – a film directed by Stephanie Rothman about a man caught between his basic girlfriend and an edgy art gallery devotee.

Fine Art Afternoon

When: October 2, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get creative during a Fine Art Afternoon. ReCreative Denver hosts an afternoon to bring in your current painting projects to work on with the presence of others including Sharon, one of ReCreative’s volunteers. Make sure to bring your own supplies to create with.

Thursday, October 3

Original Thinkers Festival

When: October 3 – 6

Where: Telluride more information here

Cost: $50 – $3000 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Open your mind to a four-day gathering of speakers, film screenings and more at the Original Thinkers Festival. Located within Telluride, the festival hosts 10 shows to dive deeper into 10 ideas and get your brain moving.

Acrylic Pour Open Studio

When: October 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wonderlab Creative Studios, 1195 Newport St. #107, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your art on at an Acrylic Pour Open Studio. The event allows you to choose from different projects including jewelry making, pouring on canvas and more. Painters of all levels are welcome to participate.

Visiting Artist Talk

When: October 3, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Art Students League of Denver‎, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear from artist Kevin Snipes during a Visting Artist Talk. Snipes will speak about his unconventional porcelain creations, his nomadic lifestyle and the development of his techniques.

REEL Rock Film Series

When: October 3 – 5

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the climbing and mountaineering world during the REEL Rock Film Festival. You can kick back to watch screenings of outdoor adventure films such as Valley Uprising, Ice Revolution and Wide Boyz.

Friday, October 4

DINKC Solo Show

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a DINKC Solo Show. DINKC – a highly popular mural artist will open a solo exhibit with a brand new mural, drawings, canvas pieces and more. If you are one of the first people to arrive at the show you can receive a limited edition gift created by DINKC and Ironton Distillery.

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down the Santa Fe Art District during the First Friday Art Walk. Every first Friday of the month the Art District hosts the walk with a chance to explore over 100 participating galleries and businesses presenting a myriad of art. You can also delight in bites from food trucks to fuel your art-filled adventures.

CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Look deeper into the impact of art on political narratives during CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism. The exhibition features works from artists such as CHOI Byungsoo, KIM Jongku and KIM Sundoo. You can also explore the CounterART: Global Perspectives exhibition within the gallery.

Mike Graves & Pol Corona

When: October 4, 6 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Street artists Mike Graves and Pol Corona have created new paintings, prints and more to showcase within Abstract’s gallery. You can peruse pieces from each artist and get your hands on the release of an enamel pin made by Graves.

Curatorial Tour

When: October 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum entrance register here

The Lowdown: Explore the Clyfford Still Museum at a Curatorial Tour. Associate curator Bailey Harberg Placzek will guide the tour and explain her processes behind curating Still: Elemental – an exhibition that uses Still’s works to coincide with the Greek philosophical elements.

Chained Voices Art Show

When: October 4 – 5

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society hosts a Chained Voices Art Show. The show displays works created from artists in Colorado juvenile detention facilities, prisons and jails. You explore each piece and give a donation to Chained Voices for their art programs to continue the work.

Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival

When: October 4 – 5

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $9 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little mystical at the Denver Zoo’s Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival. You can take a walk through the zoo to experience animal encounters, munch on Sasquatch-themed fair food, see amazing pumpkin carvings and more during the spooky celebration.

George Lopez

When: October 4, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $254.95 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts George Lopez for his George Lopez: The Wall Live in Concert tour. Hit comedian Lopez will speak about political climates, the infamous wall and more to have you laughing all night long.

Saturday, October 5

West by West

When: October 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gallery 1261 presents a Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup exhibition – West by West. artists Elliott and Soukup have created pieces inspired by the natural beauty that they studied in the West with references of livestock, wild animals and nature.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: October 5 – 6

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love reptiles, the Reptilian Nation Expo is the place to be. You can meet vendors from around the United States, see over 1000 reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and even a sloth during the two-day cold-blooded weekend.

October Classes

When: October 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. #11, Denver

Cost: $300 register here

The Lowdown: Light up your life with Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery’s October Classes. You can learn how to build an original light sculpture with the guidance of instructor Marc Billard. The class will cover four sessions with LED lighting, Plexiglas and more, and you’ll bring home a light sculpture. Materials are included with registration.

Spookadelia Spooktacular Launch Party

When: October 5, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is approaching and Spectra Art Space, Synesthesia, Ratio Beerworks, and GLDN for the perfect event – the Spookadelia Spooktacular Launch Party. You can get the first glimpse of the Spookadelia installation, rock out to beats from kid astronaut, No Touch, Tesoro and more throughout the night.

Denver Samurai Pop-Up

When: October 5, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sakura Square, 1255 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sakura Square hosts a Denver Samurai Pop-Up. You can learn more about Japanese culture, watch live street art painting from artist Casey Kawaguchi, listen to a drumming performance and more. You can also snag goods from an artist pop-up shop and delight in Japanese bites along the way.

TEN TOES DOWN: The Evolution of the Cortez

When: October 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: FICE Gallery, 2654 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Theyshootn and Old Denver open the exhibition TEN TOES DOWN: The Evolution of the Cortez within FICE Gallery. The exhibition pays homage to the history of the Nike Cortez sneaker and the impacts it had in different areas.

Free Day at DAM

When: October 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a chance to explore the museum with no cost during Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum). You can take a look at the museum’s newest exhibition Shantell Martin: Words and Lines – with bold black and white linework – experience The Light Show, Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz and more, all for free.

Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo

When: October 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the wild world of taxidermy, jewelry made from bones, preserved specimens and more during the Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo. You can meet local and national vendors with strange and creepy objects, watch a sideshow performance and see live human suspension to boot.

MCA Penny Admission

When: October 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Colorado residents rejoice as MCA Penny Admission is back. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent.

Fall Horseshoe Market

When: October 5 – 6

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Shop until you drop at the Fall Horseshoe Market. You can find vintage, antique and handmade goods from more than 200 makers while snacking on bites from food trucks. You can also participate in workshops and feel good about attending as a portion of the proceeds benefit Denver Urban Gardens.

Fall Issue Release Party

When: October 5, 7 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Suspect Press teams up with Mercury Cafe Denver and Meow Wolf Denver to present its Fall Issue Release Party. You can help support Suspect Press by grabbing a copy of the new issue, hearing performances from poet Nico Wilkinson, comedian Zack Reinert, performance artist Amanda EK and more throughout the evening.

Sunday, October 6

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k

When: October 6, 7:50 – 10:50 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $54 – $74 register here

The Lowdown: Grab your sneakers to lace up for the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k. You can break a sweat with a choice between a 5k run or if you are really feeling athletic pull the 15k. Following the race, you can refuel with a sweet cup of hot chocolate and some swag to match.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: October 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Always on the hunt for local vintage and unique goods? The Craftsman’s Market boasts over 30 local crafters presenting their handcrafted items and skills. You can purchase wares, jam to live music and delight in food from vendors while exploring the market. You might even find a furry friend with the adoption events.

Mark Your Calendar

Logan Lecture: Suchitra Mattai at the DAM

When: October 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Creative Terrain: The Future of the Fashion Industry

When: October 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

Each of Us is Several

When: October 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

Artist Demonstrations: Sarah McKenzie

When: October 11, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission