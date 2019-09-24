Decadence Announces Lineup Including Rezz, Tiesto and Fisher

The monolithic end of the year electronic dance party has announced their lineup and it might be one of the best yet. With acts spanning the bass-heavy (Bassnectar appears to have a Vegas-like residency with Decadence) to the more laid-back (Louis the Child and Jai Wolf are in the running for biggest surprise contenders), Decadence is sure to fulfill every EDM fan’s dreams.
The two-night event is a New Years Eve staple at the Convention Center and with this being their ninth year taking over the space — it looks like Decadence is here to stay.
Check out the entire lineup to see if some of your favorites made the cut.