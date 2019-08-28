21 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by riding some coasters at Summer Scream and ending by crashing a wedding at The Wedding Party Festival. Make the most of your weekend by taking a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, August 29

Summer Scream

When: August 29, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soak in the last bit of summer at the Summer Scream – the annual Denver Film fundraiser. You can explore Lakeside Amusement Park, party at a silent disco, sip on brews from Ratio Beerworks and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Denver Film Society’s programming.

10,000 Vinyl Records Sale

When: August 29, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your vinyl collection and dive deep into an amazing selection at the 10,000 Vinyl Record Sale. The Black Box has teamed up with Ryan Dykstra Records to host the massive sale where all of the records are either $0.99 or buy one get one free.

Wild Rivers with The Copper Children

When: August 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion’s free concert series continues with a performance from Wild Rivers with The Copper Children. You can grab your picnic blankets and chairs for Wild Rivers – a folk-pop band with flowing harmonies that blend with captivating songwriting and later sway to beats from The Copper Children, a local folk group who mesh psychedelic rock with soul.

Friday, August 30

King of Carrot Flowers Saison Release

When: August 30, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The King of Carrot Flowers is back at Ratio Beerworks this Friday. Grab a glass of the fresh saison that is brewed with carrot juice and elderflower with notes of honey, coriander and pear. You can soak up the sun and cheers to the return of the ever-popular brew in the taproom of Ratio.

Space-Case Comedy

When: August 30, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at Space-Case Comedy. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Aj Finney, Natalia Kvalem, Nic Dean and Georgia Comstock. While you giggle you can also win art door prizes and listen to commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Denver: Peach Party

When: August 30, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday is looking peachy keen with Denver: Peach Party. The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts a peach themed soiree where you can imbibe on $5 Peach Bellini Cans and $7 Peach Riesling Slushies while delighting in peach pies that are for sale from The Long I Pie Shop. You can also bop to live music from Destiny Shynelle and party during a Silent Disco.

Untitled Final Friday

When: August 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Every last Friday of the month the Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. This Friday you can learn from local creative and dance artist Kate Speer with the theme “A(me)ricana” with inspiration from The Light Show exhibition. You can also see an interactive baseball performance, dig into a pie-eating contest and more.

The Living Room Sessions

When: August 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a live music jam session in the Great Hall of Denver’s Union Station during The Living Room Sessions. You can listen to a performance from Paper Bird, Heavy Diamond Ring and Sarah Anderson and Paul DeHaven (formerly of Denver Staple).

Block Party

When: August 30 – September 1

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st St. Between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ballpark Collective is throwing a three-day Block Party that is taking over The Square. You can get your party on with silent discos, poppin’ music from DJs, beverages and beer from Attimo Wine, Great Divide Barrel Bar and Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music and more.

Saturday, August 31

NATIV Anniversary White Party

When: August 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine and NATIV Lounge & Hotel team up for the NATIV Anniversary White Party. Be ready to don your best all-white attire for a poppin’ party with live music from DJ Ofir, drinks flowing and more.

A Taste of Colorado

When: August 31, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find the best Colorado food fare at A Taste of Colorado. The food-centered festival is back in Civic Center Park this Saturday for the 36th anniversary with more than 50 vendors dishing up bites. You can jam out to live music and dive into some delicious local grub.

PoloFest

When: August 31, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Polo Club, 6359 Airport Rd, Sedalia

Cost: $45 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love the magnificent game of polo, you need to attend PoloFest. The fest features a day of live music from Sofi Tukker and Kygo, polo and more – all to raise funds for the Equine Partnership Program. You can delight in food from vendors and even try your hand at riding a horse in the true theme of the day.

Weird Touch

When: August 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at Weird Touch. You can check out Broadway Roxy (formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera) and dance all night long to fresh indie punk beats from DJs. Make sure to wear whatever you feel good in, to rock the night away.

Labor Day Chalk Art

When: August 31, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel‎, 918 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a look at some amazing hand-drawn street art with Labor Day Chalk Art. Local chalk artist Kyle Banister will create a baseball-themed chalk drawing on the hotel’s driveway. You can watch Banister draw and delight in a complimentary appetizer in the Teller Bar.

Colorado Vibes Vol. 4

When: August 31, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Embrace the amazing state of Colorado at the Colorado Vibes Vol. 4 showcase. You can peruse art from 21 local artists including Natasha Dunbar, Jaclyn Brada and Nadia Sperry, jam out to beats from bands such as West Hues, Humming Bird, NAME and more while supporting Spectra Art Space.

Sunday, September 1

Movie Night

When: September 1, 1:10 – 8 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Coors Field hosts a Movie Night. You can watch the Colorado Rockies play against the Pittsburgh Pirates then later chill out for a screening of The Sandlot – a perfect film for the location. The ticket price includes a Rockies themed blanket to snuggle into for your movie-watching experience.

Labor Day Party & Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: September 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No need to get your grills fired up when Zuni Street Brewing Company has you covered during a Labor Day Party & Hot Dog Eating Contest. You can dig into bites from El Gallo Blanco food truck, jam out to music from Jason Brazzel and sip on brews from Zuni throughout the day. The contest starts at 4 p.m. with the winner eating the most hotdogs in ten minutes taking home a scepter, crown and $50 gift certificate.

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks

When: September 1, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with park admission $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate labor day at Elitch Gardens with LaborDay Weekend Fireworks. Elitch will light up the Denver skyline with fireworks after dark near closing time. The show is free with a daily ticket or a season pass.

Gold Point Grand Opening Party

When: September 1, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gold Point (Formerly Known as Bar Fausto), 3126 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bar Fausto is closing to make way for the new Gold Point. You can raise a glass and help celebrate during the Gold Point Grand Opening Party. The space has been transformed with a whole new vibe that includes an urban garden, new cocktails, music and more.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: September 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Always on the hunt for local artisan goods? The Craftsman’s Market is the place for you with more than 30 local crafters presenting their wares. You can purchase art, rock out to live music and munch on food from vendors while exploring the market.

The Wedding Party Festival

When: September 1, 3:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: City Park of Westminster, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Want to watch a wedding officiated by Ben Higgins? The Wedding Party Festival is a giant wedding party with 10 couples getting married, 30 restaurants catering some amazing food, drinks flowing and a night to remember. You know you want to crash a wedding at least once in your life.

Mark Your Calendar

When: September 2 – 8

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

First Friday Art Walk

When: September 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

303 Cover Challenge LIVE

When: September 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $220 tickets available here